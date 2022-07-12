The Solon Rails to Trails project, which is a trail from Solon to Chagrin Falls that connects Solon, Bentleyville and the South Chagrin Reservation, is expected to start construction in 2023, according to Angee Shaker, director of economic development for Solon.
First unanimously approved by Solon City Council in February, the Cleveland Metroparks will design, build, manage and maintain the 2.1-mile trail on a long-disused Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. right of way purchased by the city in 1992. T
he project will also include another 1,500-foot section and a 215-foot bridge over the Aurora branch of the Chagrin River, connecting to an already existing section of rail trail extending into Chagrin Falls, which will start construction at an undetermined date.
The trail will run just under 4 miles.
The project also recently secured $400,000 allocation through the approval of House Bill 687 and before that, Solon Rails to Trails had secured over $800,000 in other resources – with a total of over $1.2 million in funding, Shaker told the Cleveland Jewish News. She credited the work of Ohio Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Rep. Phil Robinson for the $400,000 allocation.
“This specific project is will be the catalyst for so many more projects, including making our city more bikeable and walkable,” Shaker said. “We have so much excitement and momentum around this trail now, especially with our partnership with the Cleveland Metroparks.”
In an emailed statement to the CJN, Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for the Cleveland Metroparks, said the organization is “excited” to move forward with the “long-planned and anticipated Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail.”
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the CJN that the project nearing construction isn’t just a win for Solon.
“It’s an important project for the whole region,” he said. “Creating all these regional trails and connections for people to walk and bike is going to make the area a cool destination.”
Shaker said the project also gives way to further trail and pedestrian-friendly development in Solon, as part of its Solon Connects plan, which aims to build safe and stronger pedestrian and bicycle connections between existing civic, commercial and open space assets to create safe and beneficial transportation options for all.
“Every time we have a new road project, our engineering team is making sure that every investment we make, it’s not just for fixing roads for cars, but doing it for pedestrians as well,” she said. “When we do that, it’s great for our local economy and businesses.”
Mentioning how people in communities like Orange and Shaker Heights enjoy their walkable, mixed-use developments, Shaker said something similar might also be on the horizon for Solon, again crediting the Solon Rails to Trails project as the catalyst.
“We have the zoning in place and have everything teed up to make the project happen, and the Rails to Trails project is truly the first step towards that,” she said.
Shaker said that the other proposed trail project, the Norfolk Southern project, is also in discussion – depending on how the current Rails to Trails project unfolds. That trail, first presented in February, is 7.3 miles of former railroad corridor running from Harper Road in Solon to Treat Road in Aurora. The land for the proposed trail runs behind Nestle’s headquarters into Aurora.
“We’re just trying to do our part in making connectivity happen,” Shaker said, noting the two trails would then connect. “A lot of great things are happening in Solon. Once this all gets started in 2023, things will move quickly. We’re not the type to sit around and wait for things to happen.”