The city of Solon Parks and Recreation Department will host its first in a series of community open houses from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 21 to receive input on a park master plan. The open houses will be at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
The open houses are designed for residents of all ages to provide insight on Solon’s parks, recreation services, programs and trails. Input for the future development of Solon’s community-based facilities, including Solon Community Park and services, will also be accepted.
“The future of this community will be shaped by the city and our residents,” Solon Recreation Department Director Richard Parker said in a news release. “It is important that we work as a team and gather as much information as possible to guide, develop and enhance our city’s park facilities.”
The city is also conducting an online survey focusing on the parks, recreation services and programs, which can be found at solonohio.org and bit.ly/solonparks. Hard-copy paper surveys can also be picked up at the Solon Community Center and Solon Senior Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.
For additional information, contact Parker at 440-248-5747.