The Solon City Schools was recently honored with the best communities for music education designation for 2022 by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
The award is presented to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this honor, Solon schools Superintendent Fred Bolden said in the release. “This recognition underscores the wide array of music programming and performance opportunities in our schools and our community. Excellent music education is critical in the development of well-rounded students and our district’s commitment to the arts is an important element of our overall Solon educational program. Thank you to our music teachers and directors, families, the Solon Music Parents and everyone in our community who helps to foster music appreciation among our students.”