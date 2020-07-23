Solon Senior Center serves as a nucleus for health, fitness, socialization, lifelong learning and community supportive services for local older adults.
The center provides a range of activities and services geared toward older adults 60 years of age and over. It is not just a place to gather and socialize, although daily coffee and conversation is available. At its core, it offers trips such as kayaking and zip lining, monthly technology talks, groups, fitness classes and leagues.
The Solon Senior Center offers more than fun and games, as the center also focuses on assisting older adults in remaining active and engaged members of the community through community supportive programs. A licensed social worker on staff oversees and refers people for residential services provided by the city of Solon such as senior trash collection and senior snowplowing services to qualifying residents, as well as additional services offered by the city and others. Transportation service for travel throughout the city of Solon is provided by the Solon Senior Center for residents at no charge. The center also provides transportation services outside of the city for a small charge, through Senior Transportation Connection and Uber Health.
The city’s department of senior services’ mission is to enrich, assist and engage the live of older adults, and the Solon Senior Center continues to innovate to ensure its mission reaches as many individuals as possible. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has changed daily life for many, leading to isolation and uncertainty. Ensuring that local older adults remained engaged and active the Solon Senior Center has pivoted offering a diverse offering of interactive programming. Ranging from livestream fitness classes, interactive support groups, and virtual speakers, the Solon Senior Center continues to provide community life programming by innovating how classes and activities can be accessed.
The Solon Senior Center has also increased the community supportive services offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure local residents remain safe and healthy. Through the help of local volunteers and community partners, such as Nestle and King Nut, the center has been able to provide weekly nutritional support to those in need. Along with providing the nutritional support the Solon Senior Center is now offering local grocery procurement and delivery, as a service for residents of the city.
Membership to the Solon Senior Center is free to Solon residents and $30 annually for nonresidents.
For more information, contact the Solon Senior Center at 440-349-6363 or visit the active adults and senior services website at solonohio.org.