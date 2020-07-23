The Solon Service Department is back open to Solon residents for trash drop offs and bulk mulch/compost sales!
Monday, Wednesday and Friday you can purchase bulk mulch/compost at the Service Department for $10.00 a yard or free if you load yourself during the hours of 8:00 - 11:00 am and 12:00 - 3:00 pm.
The Service Department will accept drop offs Monday through Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 am and 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm. Saturday drop off hours are 8:00 am - 12:00 pm.
Brush Pick up:
On Monday, July 13th, Tuesday, July 14th, and Wednesday, July 15th, the Service Department will be focusing all resources on a “brush blitz” throughout the City. The Service Department will continue essential services during this time including solid waste/recycle collection and the dumpster drop program. All other non-emergency related services will be postponed during this time.
As of Friday, July 10th, crews are in Zone 1. Management will reevaluate the progress on Thursday, July 16th and, if needed, Service will repeat the “brush blitz” July 20th through July 22nd.
Before putting brush out curbside, we encourage all residents to contact the Service Department to find out when they will be in their area.
The Solon Service Department is located at 6600 Cochran Road. For more information visit https://www.solonohio.org/256/Service-Department or call 440-248-5834