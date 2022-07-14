According to Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, all of the city’s greatest accomplishments over the last year are due to the ability of internal leadership teams to work together and deliver the quality of life residents have come to expect.
“We operate as a team and we all work together,” Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The government, the schools, the businesses. We have a lot of great support from the chamber of commerce, the Rotary Club and the Kiwanis. Everyone is on the same page. Everyone sees the collective goal – that we’re trying to move the community forward. What’s nice is that everyone gets that and shares the sense of responsibility in it.”
Some of the big wins have to do with the city’s recent work with the Cleveland Metroparks to construct the Solon to Chagrin Falls Rails to Trails project, which is part of the Solon Connects city master plan to make a more pedestrian and multi-modal transportation-friendly community.
“We’re really changing what I would call from a 20th-century planning mode that dealt with cars and traffic to more people, places and walkability-focused,” he said. “Everything we do now is geared towards that type of community planning. That trail was the catalyst that kicked it off. You have to change your mindset about what planning is all about.”
Past the trails, the Solon Connects plan also aims to further develop the city’s public transportation. Kraus said when making the plan, they realized some residents and community workers may not have access to reliable vehicles, but they still need to go about their day.
“If we add ways to get to work, it cuts down on auto emissions and people still get to work on time,” he said, adding they’ve also had some conversations with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency to look for long-term ways to add more transportation options, even considering light rail. “Those partnerships are essential, cities can’t do what they do alone.”
With the addition of the trail, any future trails and transportation options, Kraus said making a community more walkable bodes well for business – which is, as always, booming in Solon. Operating as a “big jobs hub,” he added Solon is home to over 900 businesses and is growing every day.
“We’ve had some new companies come in, and we pride ourselves on being an industrial and manufacturing city,” he said. “And that continues to grow and expand with technology-based companies looking to Solon. We’ve also had some new restaurants come in and other small businesses as well in our growing central retail area, like Elle and City Barbecue. Things like that help the residents have more options.”
As for the former Liberty Ford lot at 32811 Aurora Road, Kraus said there is also a developer in place to create a mixed-use development with high-end apartments, a hotel and some restaurants.
“Hopefully that works out, we can’t share their name yet but we’re hoping for that to take off this or next year,” he said.
But what’s next for the city?
Kraus said it all comes back to the Solon Connects plan and where that takes the city over the next 10 to 12 years.
“This is a long-term plan and it takes a lot of time and effort to do it,” he said. “That is where our future lies, and along the way, we’ll have more accomplishments. That’s what Solon does, that is the future.”