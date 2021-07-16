As our community moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are looking forward to reconnecting with all aspects of community life. While much has changed since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the health, safety and well-being of our community continues to be the most important aspect of how we govern.
We are very excited to be launching the citywide Solon Connects program. Nearly two years ago, we partnered with the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission to develop a plan to create new and enhanced connections in order to become a walkable and bikeable city. This connection plan is complete and creates more leisure and recreation opportunities, as well as improves safety for people as they travel.
Aspects of the plan include multi-purpose paths and trails, sidewalk connections, visible bike racks, sharrows and a Solon bike chapter. Fred Kent the founder of Project Space wrote, “If you plan for cars and traffic, you get cars and traffic. If you plan for people and places, you get people and places.” While the 20th century was planned for cars and traffic, we are now planning a city for people and places.
In addition to Solon Connects, we look forward to a summer of recreation, fun and social connectivity. Our first of several farmers markets was launched on June 23 and will continue throughout the summer. Our packed summer also includes several movies in the park, Indians and Browns’ watch parties, music in the park with the Solon Symphony, we had fireworks on July 2, we’ll have Pop-Up in the Park on Aug. 28 and a Fall Fest on Oct. 16.
A new and improved Solon Home Days returns to Solon Community Park the weekend of July 23 to July 25. There will be games, inflatables, lots of activities for youngsters, great music, food and art vendors. In addition, Grantwood Golf Course is in full summer mode, our community center and municipal pool are open, tennis and pickleball are bustling in the park, summer camp is full go and all of our recreational sports are available to people of all ages and stages. Our senior center is offering many classes, fun events and recreational opportunities on their new and improved shaded patio. The entire community life staff is so excited to be able to welcome people back in person this summer and fall.
Solon is a major job hub in Northeast Ohio and we continue to grow and expand our industrial center. Home to 900 companies, we make economic development the driving engine for Solon’s past, present and future. Swagelok is set to open its new global headquarters and innovation center. They continue to be a world leader in technology and innovation. Nestle had a banner year and helped feed the world throughout the pandemic that caused massive shutdowns. Wrap Tite packaging is expanding its operations and has purchased, as well as is making improvements, to the former Schwebel’s building. Solon has welcomed Digital Room LLC and ISSQUARED into our industrial sector.
We have and continue to have much business activity throughout the Central Retail area. New restaurants have opened or are on the way including Lee’s Seafood Boil, ELLE (Former Harvest site), Birdigo and City Barbeque. We are excited to welcome Pop Culture CLE and their gourmet ice pops on Solon Road, as well as Solon Bicycle on Aurora Road.
Recent significant accomplishments include putting together a Community Reinvestment Area, which is an economic development tool that provides encouragement to property owners and developers to invest in aging buildings and properties such as the former Liberty Ford site, Uptown Solon and Solon Square. Additionally, our charter review committee recently recommended to city council and the electorate to remove the referendum in the central retail district, which will allow the city and potential developers to prioritize development in efficient and streamlined fashion.
We are excited that our central retail district has been designated as a prime area for walkable redevelopment. We continue to work closely with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission and our business community through our mobility task force to seek enhanced transportation and mobility for our entire workforce, particularly those who do not have a vehicle or prefer to use public transit.
Over the past year, we have worked with the Equius Group to launch an internal diversity, equity and inclusion program. It started with a three-part series for our leadership team to learn about what leaders can do to foster a culture of DEI that permeates throughout an organization. We are now extending this DEI initiative to the entire staff, as well as a core group from the community to start community conversations. Solon is blessed to have much diversity. Along with our diversity, encouraging inclusion makes people from different cultures feel welcome.
Recently, Solon was honored by Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine with the distinction of being the “best town to raise a family.” We are a family-oriented community and we treat each other as such. Whether you enjoy a hike in the Cleveland Metroparks, golfing at Grantwood, dinner at one of our great restaurants or enrolling your kids in the finest public education system, you will find Solon is a terrific place to live, work and thrive. Come and join the team. We are Team Solon.
Eddy Kraus is the mayor of Solon.