The Village of South Russell is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding this year with a lineup of events for residents of all ages.
Mayor William Koons spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News about the successes that have sustained the village, its goals for the future and the events taking place to commemorate the milestone.
“I think, frankly, probably because of the limited government,” Koons cited as the reason for the village’s appeal. “People want to be pretty much left alone, have police and keep the streets clean of snow and potholes. And we try not to bother them and I think that’s what they really like.”
The quiet, safe atmosphere is only one of the many things South Russell residents love about living there, he said. They also enjoy the proximity to nearby places of interest.
“The people who live in South Russell have the best of both worlds,” Koons said. “They’re within 10 minutes of downtown Chagrin Falls, 35 minutes from downtown Cleveland; and you go 10 minutes east and you’re in farm country, Amish country.”
As for the atmosphere of South Russell, residents and visitors enjoy its wide selection of restaurants, he said.
“In South Russell, you just have limited business, mostly with dining, and we have all types of restaurants,” Koons said. “(We) have a pizza shop, we have a breakfast diner store, and then we have some really nice restaurants too. That’s probably what we’re known for is the nice food we have available in the village.”
Businesses, such as a music shop, gymnastics and taekwondo centers, health clubs and yoga studios, help make South Russell unique, he pointed out. The village is also home to a Cleveland Clinic facility.
“It’s a nice lifestyle,” Koons said.
Looking to the future of the village, officials are considering solar installations on roofs to facilitate solar-powered energy, and continuing the management of storm water, he noted.
“We will continue working on storm water to prevent flooding of people’s homes,” Koons said.
To mark its 100th year, the village will be the grand marshal for the Blossom Time Parade May 28.
“That’s really a nice honor, so we’re going to have like six different units in there from horses and wagons and antique cars; $150,000 in pieces of equipment,” he explained. “We’re going to have some bike patrol, which is kind of unique for a police department.”
As a thank you to the local businesses, the village reached out to them and offered them an opportunity to have their businesses printed on signs that will be displayed on the vehicles in the parade, he added.
At 7 p.m. July 18, there will be a free jazz band concert at the South Russell Village Park pavilion at 1000 Bell Road. Koons said they chose jazz because it was a popular music genre during the 1920s when South Russell was founded.
From 6 to 8 p.m. July 23, the village will host a birthday party designed for children where they will serve cake and ice cream at the park pavilion.
On Aug. 4, they will show a children’s movie at dusk at the park pavilion.
“We’ve done that before, it works out well,” Koons said of the children’s movie night.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, the village will host its annual fall festival at the park.
“We have bouncy houses, the (MetroHealth) Life Flight helicopter comes in, we have a petting zoo, face painting, music, we take hay wagon rides throughout our park,” he said.
The dates of the following events have yet to be determined.
The village will host a tour of Rarick Cemetery – which a Boy Scout has begun fixing up as part of his Eagle Scout project – at 1078 Bell Road, Koons said.
Another event will be held at which a speaker will discuss the Interurban, which was a train that ran from South Russell through Chardon and Hiram, and separated South Russell from Bainbridge Township. The train tracks are still visible today, he pointed out.
Ruth Cavanagh, a member of village council, will host an event at which she will talk about the history of South Russell throughout its 100 years.
“It will be a nice history of how South Russell developed,” Koons said.