There are many steps that need to be taken by a homeowner when selling a home. A seller will need to hire an agent, get a pre-sale home inspection and make sure the home is at it’s best when it hits the market.
Lisa Basham, president and CEO of Helpful Home Staging in Eastlake, and Susie Loparo, a Realtor at Re/Max Traditions in Beachwood, said staging a home is one of the keys in making sure a home sells at its highest potential.
Staging is the act of preparing a home in order to make it appealing to potential buyers.
“So, when I come to my house, the first thing I’m doing is sizing everything up,” Loparo said. “I say to a seller that there’s one way to sell, and one way to live. Now we’re getting into the sell mode. The next thing I say is ‘less is more.’ Minimal sells. Let people be able to see your house, and picture their lives in your house easier with less things around it.”
Basham added this is a good way to show off the house and make a good first impression.
“You only get one chance to make a first impression,” Basham said. “Buyers today are so busy because, in most cases, they are working. So they want their house to be turnkey ready ... today, if a buyer has to do work, they’re going to make you pay for it. They are going to want reductions and compensations that’s going to far exceed what it would have cost if you just did it yourself.”
Loparo suggested decluttering spaces in the home. Not only does this make the house look cleaner, but it also gives the impression that things such as closets are larger than they really are.
“One of the big things is, go through all the closets,” Loparo said. “Simplify your tchotchkes and stuff that are out. Tables, bookshelves and stuff like that. In the kitchen, clear off all the counters. You’ll make your counter space look bigger, which never hurts. When moving, start packing. Get the season we’re not currently in, closed in boxes so your closets look more spacious.”
Loparo said she recommends “depersonalizing” a home. This means taking down any photos or religious relics. This way, the potential buyer can imagine themselves in the home, as opposed to imagining the buyer’s current state of the house. She hammered home the ‘less is more’ perspective, including painting rooms a neutral color.
“Neutralize painting,” Loparo said. “A lot of people, in the 90s for example, red dining rooms were huge. Now, neutral is big. And also, making things with one color really helps. You don’t need every room a different color like we used to do. Paint everything one color. Simpler is better, and it sells. Now, somebody walking in can really see their furniture, their family and their lives in the house instead of all of your stuff.”
Basham added that the main purpose of staging is to have the potential home buyer envision their own future in the house. Although a good-looking house is valuable, a neutral house will provide a proper canvas to imagine a life inside the house.
“They want to walk in and be able to imagine themselves there,” Basham said. “Just like a builder or developer will spend a lot of money to make their model look beautiful. That’s because that’s going to get someone excited. They’re going to desire it. They’re going to say ‘I want this lifestyle, I want to live here, this is what I want.’ And they’ll pay.”