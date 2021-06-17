With the Beachwood Police Department in full protection mode for COVID-19, Chief Kelly J. Stillman started his job at an unprecedented time Sept. 28, 2020.
And yet, with all that has happened in Beachwood in the last several months, the former Rocky River police chief said one of his foremost tasks is getting to know the Jewish community locally.
“There’s a lot of people,” Stillman said. “So, I’m slowly working my way around the circle, learning the in’s and out’s.”
Stillman’s father was Jewish at the time of his birth, but after Stillman was born, he converted to Catholicism.
“But my aunt and uncle are buried in Bet Olam Cemetery right up the street. So I get an opportunity, a lot more than I did, coming from the west side,” Stillman said in reference to visiting their graves.
Stillman said he also needs to learn “the internal workings of this community ... and I’m getting there.”
Stillman said the Jewish Federation of Cleveland has been helpful to him in making introductions.
“My goal is to become intertwined as best as I can in my professional capacity with these organizations,” said Stillman. “And that’s working out fairly well. I’m meeting new people each week, making good contacts.”
Since arriving, he has hired five officers, bringing Beachwood’s complement to 47. The city’s charter allows for 50 officers. And Stillman, whose annual salary is $131,914.64 plus benefits, oversees a budget of $12,622,300.
In terms of accomplishments, Stillman said he has replaced dashboard cameras and body cameras in police vehicles. The two systems are now synchronized, he said. He has also adopted the Lexipol policy manual for the department, which he said is continuously updated as laws change and legal decisions are made.
Looking ahead, Stillman said he is “really big on training” and plans to have every officer certified in crisis intervention training by the end of the year.
In addition, he said he plans to provide police bias-based training for officers in September.
Further in the future, Stillman said he hopes the city will approve a new police station. The current station, he said is “too spread out” and needs to be updated. Prior to his tenure, a study was done showing the need for a new station, he said, which Mayor Martin S. Horwitz shared with him.
In his ninth day on the job, Stillman said someone tried to discredit his reputation by sending out a recording of him talking about “thumping prisoners.” The audio recording was sent from an anonymous email address to members of city council.
Stillman, 64, who was with the Rocky River Police Department for 36 years and chief for 10 years, came before Beachwood City Council’s legal and personnel committee Oct. 12, 2020, to explain the context of the conversations he had with Beachwood officers about his early career.
In the recording, Stillman said, “OK, when I first started, we beat prisoners all the time. That was just the way police work was done, OK? That’s just the way it was. I thumped a number of prisoners in Cleveland. We know it doesn’t happen anymore, but that’s how police work happened back (then) …”
“I am extremely upset by it,” he said at the Oct. 12 meeting about someone trying to discredit him. “And I plan to do my part to determine if I can find who was at fault and I will deal with that person accordingly.”
Later, he said he would not investigate and confirmed he did not in the June 14 interview with the CJN.
On Oct. 12, 2020, former officer Blake Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn Rogers, sued the city of Beachwood and city officials, including former Police Chief Gary Haba. While that lawsuit didn’t name Stillman as a defendant, he was tasked with an internal review after a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a “no bill” against Rogers Oct. 9.
Rogers shot and injured a fleeing suspect in the theft of a $59 baseball hat from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place June 27, 2019. The suspect ran over Rogers’ foot injuring him.
The notice of charges against Rogers accused him of violating Beachwood Police Department’s use of force policy, standards of conduct and ethics policy. Horwitz dismissed Rogers from the department Feb. 22.
Stillman told the CJN June 14 he couldn’t discuss the matter because it is the subject of arbitration.
There have been two shootings since Stillman began his tenure: a Nov. 21, 2020, incident at Beachwood Place, resulting in the arrest of a Beachwood High School graduate, and an unsolved midday homicide at the parking lot of Embassy Suites on Park East Drive that killed Tyrone Majete, 24.
Hitting close to home in the Jewish community, two students wearing kipot were hit by yellow paintballs as they walked from one teacher’s house to another June 4 on South Green Road in front of Waxman Chabad Center. There was no verbal exchange in the incident involving a black Chevrolet Malibu.
“Nothing has been labeled as a hate crime,” said Stillman, who is personally working on the investigation and will work to make sure that sort of incident is not repeated.
Meanwhile, he said he’s remaining vigilant to potential antisemitic violence.
“Anytime you see what’s going on – Israel and Palestine and the issues they’re having – that’s always a huge concern of mine,” he said.
Stillman was born in Lima and moved to Rocky River, where he graduated from Rocky River High School. He joined the Rocky River Police Department in October 1984. He also worked for the Cleveland Heights Police Department from June 1981 to November 1982 and for the Cleveland Police Department from November 1982 to October 1984. He previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Stillman said he holds quarterly staff meetings partly to get input and described his management style as democratic.
“What I was put on this earth to do is help people,” he said. “And that’s why I really, really enjoy coming to work each and every day putting on my uniform, wearing this badge, which is a symbol of public faith. And I believe predominantly most people still have that faith in our profession. ... I’ll do whatever it takes from my office to help somebody in need.”