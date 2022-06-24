Stone Gardens Assisted Living at Menorah Park in Beachwood held its annual Summerfest on June 14 under clear skies and a warm sun. Residents, guests and staff members enjoyed visiting with zoo animals, arts and crafts, games and camaraderie.
“We try to do a fest every season.” Megan Cisler, Stone Gardens administrator, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo of Warren provided furry and feathery friends for residents, visitors and staff to bond with. Chickens, ducks, a turkey, bunny rabbits, a bull, a donkey, a horse and an alpaca, all freshly groomed and soft, showed their kind natures to all in attendance.
The Stone Gardens art department provided a “peace pole” on which residents and guests could place their painted fingerprints to represent peace and unity in the community and throughout the world. Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns stopped by for a visit and added his fingerprint to the pole.
Cisler said the pole is intended to “represent peace and unity and spread that message in today’s crazy world.”
“Our art studio coordinator and her intern have been working on (the peace pole) since the beginning of the year,” Maria Vinas, lead life enrichment coordinator, told the CJN.
Residents’ loved ones and the children from the Menorah Park Childcare Center next door also attended the event.
“This is the best way to get everybody out, I think,” Vinas said.