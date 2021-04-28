Summer is back in 2021, and with it, the University Heights Summer Concert Series returns to the spotlight.
“We’re going to avenge the lost summer of 2020 with our greatest and most eclectic lineup in city history,” said University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in a news release.
The 2021 season starts July 1 at John Carroll University, before moving to Walter Stinson Community Park for all remaining shows.
July 1: University Heights Symphonic Band & Raiders of the Lost Ark. The holiday weekend starts on Thursday night with the University Heights Symphonic Band playing under the stars at the quad at John Carroll University. Fresh off its 50th anniversary, the band will perform patriotic favorites, plus movie soundtrack selections.
Stay after the concert for Steven Spielberg’s classic movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
July 8: Diana Chittester. Local singer-songwriter Diana Chittester has been building a reputation as one of the area’s most gifted guitar players, intimate songwriters and forceful vocalists over the past decade, releasing a series of albums that display her growing confidence and ability to communicate feelings that are deeply personal yet universal. Chittester has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, Gin Blossoms, The Accidentals, Joan Osborne, Peter Mulvey, Chris Trapper, Lisa Loeb, and Colin Hay.
July 15: Aaron Malik. Up-and-coming local rapper Aaron Malik has been productive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s ready to unleash his new music in his University Heights debut concert. The FBB Records Group recording artist has been featured on local radio and has been streamed over 500,000 times on Spotify.
July 22: Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band. The Cleveland reggae band will return to The Walt. In 2019, it drew the largest crowd in series history, so fans should arrive early.
July 29: Old Skool. With an ever-evolving song list, Old Skool plays tribute to the 1980s and 1990s golden age of Hip Hop, R&B, Dance, Pop, Rock, Funk, classic disco and current hits.
Aug. 5: Boaterhead, a six-piece party band celebrating the hits of the late 70s and early 80s, will play yacht rock music
Aug. 12: Yiddishe Cup. aka. Funk-a-deli, the local Klezmer-Motown band’s concert is an annual tradition in University Heights.