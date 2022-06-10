Beachwood City Councilman Eric Synenberg said he will bring a resolution to Beachwood City Council calling for the removal of FirstEnergy’s name from the Cleveland Browns stadium.
Synenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News he intends to bring a resolution at the council’s June 21 regular meeting, modeled after similar resolutions passed by city councils in Lakewood and Cleveland.
“The Cleveland Browns stadium is funded by the city as well as Cuyahoga County,” Synenberg said June 7. “Beachwood is part of Cuyahoga County. We do pay taxes to Cuyahoga County, so I think we absolutely have standing as a city to let the public know that we don’t agree with a publicly funded stadium being called FirstEnergy Stadium since FirstEnergy is in the midst of this investigation.”
As part of ongoing public corruption prosecutions, FirstEnergy Corp. was charged federally with conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud and agreed to pay a $230 million monetary penalty, according to an FBI news release dated July 22, 2021. The company also signed a deferred prosecution agreement at that time that could potentially result in dismissal of the charge.
FirstEnergy is accused of using millions of dollars to influence the state regarding the passage of House Bill 6, which called for taxpayers to bail out the aging Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants, both owned by FirstEnergy subsidiaries. The Senate passed the bill 19-12 on July 17, 2019, and the House passed it 51-38 on July 23, 2019, the same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed it.
A FirstEnergy spokeswoman responded to a request for comment June 10.
"While I have not seen a proposed resolution from Beachwood and can’t comment on it directly, FirstEnergy is extremely proud of our longstanding commitment to community involvement through philanthropic giving, employee volunteerism and sponsorship of local events and organizations," Jennifer Young, manager of external relations for FirstEnergy, wrote the CJN in an email. "It’s disappointing that a resolution would overlook the important community benefits afforded by our partnership with the Cleveland Browns, which represents so much more than just a name on the stadium.
"FirstEnergy leverages all of our sponsorships to do good in the communities we serve," Young continued. "Through our work with the Browns, we have helped disadvantaged areas create opportunities for youth. For example, we’ve installed lighting at Bump Taylor Field in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood and at Dwayne Browder Field on Cleveland’s east side to make 'Friday Night Lights' possible for high school athletes. We’ve also provided new uniforms for the Glenville and John Adams football teams.
She concluded, "Through sponsorships like we have with the Browns, we look forward to continuing to enrich our communities for years to come."
This is a developing story.