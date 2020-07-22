The phrase I use a lot is TeamSolon for obvious reasons. Since there is no I in team, we approach our community with a “we” effort. This has never been more apparent than during the last few months while fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic. Our city departments did such a tremendous job of continuing to provide high-quality services while keeping everyone safe.
Our community life team, which comprises the Solon Center for the Arts, Solon Community Center and Solon Senior Center, connected with the public on a daily basis through classes, programs, virtual training and daily check-ins. Our center for the arts, which is now running socially distanced camps, provides many students with educational opportunities in a variety of mediums, such as art, music, theater and dance.
Our recreation department has realigned the community center so members can have a cardio and/or aerobic workout in a clean and safe environment with extensive social distancing. In addition, our community park tennis courts are open for play along with a pickleball component. Grantwood Golf Course has been open all spring and summer with opportunities to hone your skills within a safe environment. Recently, we opened our initial dog park at Timberlake Park, which has been a great success so far.
In our city, we truly believe in the importance of providing high-quality services to our senior population. Many of the classes and programs offered have gone virtual with much success. Some of the classes our done outside in the park this summer, as well. Through efforts of staff and many community volunteers, we have provided nearly 10,000 check-in calls so people don’t feel alone and isolated in this difficult time. This has enhanced our ability to connect with a friendly phone call. Our community has tirelessly provided many meals and shopping requests for our seniors, which has helped ease their daily lives. I would also like to thank the many Solon businesses that have pitched in to assist, as well.
The issues of racism and social unrest have brought to the forefront the opportunities we have as a community to be inclusive to our growing diverse population. The community rallies and prayer vigil put together by the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center and Solon students gave us an opportunity as a team to discuss inequalities around us and provide sustaining solutions for everyone. It made me realize that diversity is to be celebrated as a community, and we will work to provide enhanced opportunities for more inclusion. We are excited for the opportunity to put together our inaugural Solon Community Relations Board to meet those challenges in everyday life.
Solon’s business development and economic opportunities continue to drive our economy and lead in manufacturing innovation throughout Ohio. Brennan Industries just completed their new world headquarters on Cochran Road. Swagelok is in the midst of constructing its global HQ and Innovation Center to serve their worldwide customer base. Nestlé has played a critical role worldwide as it has literally been feeding the world. Solon is proud to have Nestlé and its growing campus in our community providing food testing, innovation, production, and frozen foods, just to name a few areas.
Wrap Tite just received a job creation grant to serve its ever-expanding needs within the city. Our Solon Mobility Task Force has partnered with the Solon Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to study and provide better access and links to our growing industrial/manufacturing companies with enhanced public transit. This would enable those throughout the Northeast Ohio region to have access to high-quality jobs and, at the same time, allow Solon businesses to fill some needed employment opportunities and close the job skills gap.
The future of our community will be addressed with an initiative entitled Solon Connects. In partnership with the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission, we are identifying specific goals to expand and improve safe pedestrian amenities and implement alternative transportation networks that will connect neighborhoods, commercial areas and regional parks. Our community surveys have shown that our stakeholders want to have enhanced opportunities to safely bike/walk/run/stroll as ways to navigate through the city. This may include added bike lanes, sidewalks, trails, multipurpose paths and road sharing, just to name a few. More access to these exciting amenities enhances the overall quality of life for our residents, and it will make Solon an even more attractive place to live, work and play.
There are many exciting opportunities that will be happening in Solon as we turn the corner. We were excited to welcome Omni corporate headquarters as well as Vitalia Senior Living, which will be opening soon. Now that the former Liberty Ford site has been rezoned on Aurora Road for a mixture of uses, we are excited about the growing possibilities that exist on that site. Solon Uptown is going through a transformation, and we are hopeful to have future growth and development there. These sites, combined with the Hobby Lobby/ALDI’s development on SOM Center Road and the popular Market District shopping, serve to revitalize our core retail sites and enable our planners and marketing team to imagine a walkable, pedestrian-friendly downtown.
As you can see, TeamSolon is alive and well and looking forward to embracing our future challenges with innovation, re-imagination and business growth. Our team at the city along with our top-ranked Solon City Schools, 900 businesses and residents work together to provide the best quality of life in Northeast Ohio. Recently, TeamSolon’s efforts were recognized by Cleveland Magazine’s listing of Solon being the top community in its “Rating the Suburbs” edition, and we will continue to work hard for our residents.
Eddy Kraus is mayor of Solon.