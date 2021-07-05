Tennis in the Land, a Women’s Tennis Association 250 and U.S. Open Series event of top women’s tennis professionals, will be held from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 at Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica.
There will be 58 matches in singles and doubles over the one-week event, with $300,000 in prize money up for grabs. Lauren Davis, a former Gates Mills resident, will be competing.
Tickets start at $20. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2SOVUAh.
The match will also be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and the Tennis Channel.
Jacob’s Pavilion is in The Flats at 2014 Sycamore St., Cleveland.