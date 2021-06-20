Many Beachwood residents and professionals in the city probably already knew James Heller, long before he became the city’s economic consultant in August 2020.
Over the past 50 years, Heller has had a hand in creating the Beachwood many know today – consulting on, designing, presenting and championing many of the city’s businesses and buildings.
These projects include Agnon School, which is now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School; Cleveland College of Jewish Studies, which is now the Laura and Alvin Siegal College of Jewish Studies; Atrium II at The Village; the municipal complex; Beachwood Place’s various renovations and expansions; DDR, which is now SITE Centers; Eaton Corp.’s world headquarters; Landmark Centre; and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s renovation and expansion.
After working at K&A Architecture for 43 years, Heller stepped down as shareholder and president in November 2012. By November 2014, he retired from the firm after staying on to help with business development.
Heller, 74, of Beachwood and a member of Fairmount Temple, recently spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News about his new role. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
CJN: How did your career at K&A lead you to this opportunity?
Heller: Our agreement that as a shareholder, when I hit a certain age, I would step down as president from K&A Architecture. When I retired in 2014, I found that I was so involved with associates and business friends that I needed to be occupied. I wasn’t ready to retire. So, I started to work for another contractor for a short time, and then this opportunity came up last summer. It was a special thing to step into because I know so much about Beachwood and have been involved with many projects. I just feel that the blood of Beachwood flows through my arteries and veins.
CJN: Why did this seem like the time to work for the city?
Heller: When former Mayor Harvey Friedman was mayor, he would always express his goals – to bring more and more companies to the city of Beachwood. And fortunately, those companies were ones I already worked with. In this case, it was Milton Wolf. I’d worked with him for years and he was very much devoted to Beachwood. He felt it was the place to be. So, he instilled in me a drive to make Beachwood better and better. When I was no longer practicing, and it became obvious that I could not continue to work for the firm, this opportunity came up. It allows me to play a similar role.
CJN: What was it like starting this role amid the pandemic?
Heller: It was strange. But in talking to people, I was trying to bring in and show interest and opportunities here in the city. It was somewhat strange, starting in the middle of (the COVID-19 pandemic). But at the same time, the folks I’ve talked to, because of our relationships, were all very open-minded.
And there are some opportunities out there regarding some apartment buildings and the redevelopment of existing buildings in Beachwood. I also already had a contract with the folks that own, operate and developed Beachwood Place. I’ve been in contact with them trying to work with them to add more mixed-use to the project. So, yes, these are tough times out here, but I’m working to try and encourage developers to come to Beachwood.
CJN: What do you look forward to accomplishing?
Heller: I am hoping to be able to encourage and entice some developers. Living here, being a volunteer fireman for 30 years and supporting the residents, people here trust me. I feel a strong sense of integrity in what I do and what I say, so I’m hoping to add more to the best of Beachwood.