Created in 1927, the Solon Chamber of Commerce, which the Cleveland Jewish News is a member of, serves as an advocate for the business community by supporting and fostering economic growth.
And through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting ongoing economic crisis, Thomas M. Bennett Jr., president and CEO of the chamber, said the chamber did exactly that – growing its member catalog to more than 400 businesses with at least 90 of those businesses being added since September 2020.
In his three-and-a half-years with the chamber, Bennett told the Cleveland Jewish News that the organization is excited to continue putting in the work – aiming to have over 525 member organizations by 2024.This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
CJN: How did the chamber tackle the pandemic?
Bennett: It comes down to member value. We were fortunate enough to finalize everything and lay out a strategic plan a month before this whole thing hit to focus on our number one goal: to be a trusted and respected go-to resource for the business community. With that lens on, we started identifying what people need, what business owners need to know and what employees need to know, like sourcing PPE, getting the board of health to do a webinar, etc. So, we listened to our members. If four or five people were calling us about something, our job was to go out and get the right resource or speaker to address this.
CJN: How did the pandemic affect these plans, operations and support?
Bennett: We had to adapt, but that fit right in line with our strategic plan. When we’re able to focus on “what is the resource, the go-to business resource,” that could be anything from a sold-out golf outing in August or a page on our website as a one-stop for all of your news. From that standpoint, we were still able to deliver value across our membership as a whole.
CJN: What was the chamber’s biggest accomplishment in the past year? How did that set the tone for current operations?
Bennett: Our biggest breakthrough was that we were able to find ways to engage and provide opportunities for every single member, regardless of size or industry. That allowed us to further develop our value proposition and then react to what people value - and do more of that.
CJN: What is the chamber looking forward to the most as normal programming and outreach resume?
Bennett: What we’re excited about is taking what we’ve learned from virtual efforts and combining that with the in-person piece. The future is exciting in the sense that we discovered how people want to get their content and the lengths to which they will go to get it, combining that with how they want to network and meet each other. What it allows us to do is foster opportunities to collaborate with other chambers and professional organizations to deliver value. It’s exciting, and crazy because we went from “here are all the things you can’t do” to all of the things you can.
CJN: Is there anything else the community should know?
Bennett: The overall message is that the Solon chamber is here for the business community and the community at large. Our goal is to be that resource and to help foster economic growth. People know they can contact us if they have a question and know that they’re going to get an answer.