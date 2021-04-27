As Northeast Ohio is in the middle of one of the most unique housing markets in recent memory, a large shift is taking place in terms of where Cleveland-area residents are deciding to move to. In the last few years, many people have started moving back to the suburbs known as “The Heights.” This includes cities such as Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights and University Heights.
Debbie Garson, a Realtor at Keller Williams in Pepper Pike; and Seth Task, a Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway in Moreland Hills, said those communities are becoming very popular again among greater Cleveland residents.
Task said those areas were in a price point that got hurt tremendously during the mortgage meltdown about a decade ago. But now, people are starting to trickle back into the communities, especially millennials.
“I think what’s happening is you’ve got a lot of millennials that are in their first-time home buying years,” Task said. “And some of them grew up in these areas, and then moved away and went to college somewhere away, maybe stayed in that college area. Now, they’re young professionals coming into their own. And now, all of a sudden they want to come home. I think what people are realizing, or that maybe they forgot, was how livable these communities are, and how just the proximity of so many great cultural, culinary and entertaining areas of life you can find in these heights communities.”
While this trend has been happening for a few years, Garson said the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited this process. With more people working from home, homeowners value more space in their home than before and most of these homeowners are looking to add things such as home offices, she said.
“What’s happened is, people want voluminous ceilings and open spaces,” Garson said. “I believe that what’s happened during COVID is people see now that they need designated rooms. So, what I mean by that is, kids have been working from home, going to school from home. They need designated rooms. Like, for instance, the third floor of many of these homes used to be what people referred to as ‘functionally obsolete.’ That’s no longer the case. The third floors are a bonus now.”
In addition to the extra space inside the home, Garson said COVID has also made people appreciate the sense of community The Heights has.
“People have lost the community feel since COVID,” Garson said. “And so to think that they can be close to their neighbors is what people want. When you’re living in outer suburbs, on 2 acres, you’re not as connected to your neighbors. But when you’re living in Shaker, University and Cleveland Heights, it’s all about neighbors.”
Communities in The Heights are also known for their architecture, including Tudor-style homes.
“I think that’s something that is never going to go away, is the character of these homes,” Task said. “Some people just love the natural wood trim, the original hardwood floors, the slate roofs and the Tudor styles of the brick. You just can’t build those for these prices anymore.”
The Heights are also close to multiple attractions in Northeast Ohio. Most of these communities are within a 25-minute drive of downtown Cleveland.
“You can’t beat it locationally,” Task said. “You can’t change location. Location is what it is. The Heights communities, in the proximity of where they are, they’re neighborhood communities not too far of a drive down to University Circle and downtown. But they’re still relatively close to several great parks and other recreational activities farther east, as well as Lake Erie only 15 minutes to the north. I mean, you can’t beat it.”