After nearly a year in remote learning, Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District students returned to classrooms in a hybrid model (part remote, part in-person) in early 2021. In April, we were able to give families the option of having their students return fully in-person, five days a week. Staff have found creative ways to engage both their in-person learners and students who remained in the remote model. I am proud to share that the challenges of this year have not stopped Tiger Nation from overcoming obstacles and achieving goals.
Student and School Achievement
The class of 2020 reported $12.1 million in scholarships, and we anticipate comparable numbers for the class of 2021. More than 50 members of the Heights High School classes of 2020 and 2021 were recognized by the CollegeBoard as Advanced Placement Scholars for earning high marks on their AP tests. The class of 2021 will graduate on June 3 at the Heights High School stadium.
Our most recent graduation data is trending upward. The four-year graduation rate for the Heights High class of 2019 is 89.5%, which is nearly a 3% increase from the year prior. It’s also above the state average of 85.9%.
In January, the International Baccalaureate governing body conducted Canterbury Elementary School’s five-year assessment virtually. Canterbury received nine commendations for work extremely well done, while teachers were commended for “promoting an inquiry-based, constructivist approach through pandemic virtual learning.”
Advancing Equity AND Staff Growth
In CH-UH, we have an educational equity policy that guides our work to better serve all members of the school-family community. In our strategic plan, we remain committed to applying an equity lens to all of our decisions. By the end of this year, all of our staff will have begun training on implicit bias thanks to the hard work of our equity task force.
The District’s Grow Your Own program identifies current classified employees who are interested in pursuing teacher certification and awards them with scholarships to attend Cleveland State University. Since the program’s inception in 2019, seven employees have received a combined total of roughly $29,000 in scholarship funds.
Partnerships
In collaboration with community partners and District educators, CH-UH is rolling out exciting, comprehensive, and fun summer learning opportunities for students in preschool through 12th grade. The CH-UH Summer Camps will target critical academic skill building, support the health, wellness and socialization of students and provide enrichment activities. Curriculum will include STEM, music, art, reading and much more.
Since March 2020, our food service department, AVI Fresh, has given out 1.2 million free meals to children in the Heights community thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s universal free lunch program. The breakfast and lunch pickups are available to any child 18 and under and take place at our schools, as well as Zagara’s Market.
The MetroHealth in-school clinic, which launched at Heights High in 2019, continues to provide students with basic healthcare services right at school, twice a month. MetroHealth, in collaboration with our high school social work team, facilitates regular “Tiger Talk” sessions for both students and parents thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Education.
To support working families, the district provided remote learning centers in collaboration with Right at School and Open Doors Academy. Students were able to attend remote school in a safe environment and with the support of caring adults. The Heights Schools Foundation and The Center for Arts Inspired Learning contributed scholarship funds for families in need.
Our Heights community has been supportive and uplifting throughout these challenges. We look forward to a great summer together in Tiger Nation.
Liz Kirby is superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.