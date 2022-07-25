University Hospitals is discontinuing inpatient, surgical and emergency services at Bedford and Richmond medical centers and are consolidating at nearby locations due to a national staffing shortage, according to a news release.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has decline, but with more unfilled positions than at any time in history, UH continues to be impacted by the national shortage of health care workers. To address the staffing challenges, UH conducted an analysis of its service model, facilities, resources and community health care needs through an independent advisory firm, stated the release.
“A national workforce shortage has created unprecedented challenges for our health care system,” Dr. Paul Hinchey, MD, UH interim chief operating officer and pesident, UH Community Delivery Network, said in the release. “Although the decision to consolidate was difficult, it was necessary. Our hospitals in Bedford and Richmond Heights are among the smallest and least utilized within UH. Consolidating services to nearby locations enables us to staff more efficiently during this critical time.”
To optimize limited resources, UH will move its inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford and UH Richmond medical centers, effective Aug. 12, to facilities at UH Ahuja, Geauga, Lake West, TriPoint, Beachwood, Geneva and Conneaut medical centers.
Local physician services provided at the campuses will continue. The behavioral health unit at UH Richmond will continue to operate at this location, according to the release.
“We are committed to our patients in Bedford and Richmond Heights,” Hinchey said in the release. “Through the consolidation of services, we are moving to assure that UH patients, wherever they are, always have access to the care they need and trust, now and in the future.”
Emergency Department services will shift from UH Bedford and UH Richmond campuses to nearby facilities at UH Ahuja and UH Lake West. Inpatient services will be available at UH Ahuja, UH Lake West, UH TriPoint and UH Geauga medical centers.
Caregivers at UH Bedford and UH Richmond will have the option to transfer to location within the UH system. UH will be working with them about their career path options as details and timing evolve, stated the release.
UH will also invest in new wellness programs and services at the UH Bedford and UH Richmond medical center campuses to serve these and surrounding communities based on community needs identified through consultation with local leaders and analysis of the health demographics specifical to the communities. New UH services will include programs for wellness and safety, maternal and child health, foods security and workforce development, stated the release.
“Our patients and our health system need our caregivers,” Hinchey said in the release. “We hope that they will choose to continue their careers with UH. We thank all our caregivers for their flexibility through these challenging times. We will continue our efforts to attract talent to our organization by striving to be Northeast Ohio’s first and most trusted career choice in health care.”
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.