As of June 2, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dropped all COVID-19 protocols, excluding for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. With many businesses opening back up in time for the summer, there promises to be no shortage of fun activities for people to do in the Northeast Ohio area.
Rick Morad, owner of WhirlyBall/Laser-Sport in Bedford Heights, and Scott Vollmer, vice president of STEM Learning at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, are excited for what this summer has in store for their guests.
Through all of the ups and downs, Morad said his facility always followed the proper protocols while providing the best experience for patrons.
“I think we came back online at the end of May,” Morad said. “But that doesn’t mean we had much business. We started picking up around November. We have been open since then. We do everything, and have always done everything, through reservation. There’s 30,000 square feet, so people were always able to spread out. The governor said we were considered like a non-contact sport, so we don’t have to wear the masks. But people chose to. We enforced whatever they wanted, usually. But in the common area, people always had to have masks on.”
Great Lakes Science Center has a program called “Science Under the Sun.” This is a very large-scale exhibit and programming element on the harbor side of the building, Vollmer said, because people have been cooped up for over a year, and it will be nice to go outside, enjoy fresh air, hang out by the lake and visit the harbor.
Each month, the science center has a new theme. June is robotics month, July is space and NASA-themed, August is based around machines and September is flight and aeronautics. The science center has igamajigs, which is a wooden-plastic builder’s set. Everything is very focused on engineering and building, with many DIY elements to it.
“These are pretty large-scale, wooden and plastic building tools,” Vollmer said. “There’s pulleys, there’s nuts and bolts, and they’re fun for any age. The little ones can go out there and start attaching things together and then, obviously, parents working with their older kids can build pretty large structures out on the harbor.”
Morad said he is excited to see more people return to his facility. He said schools and youth groups have already started to return.
“I am overjoyed that people are getting out again,” Morad said. “It’s just nice to go back out to dinner. It’s exciting for us, it’s exciting for businesses. It’s been a hard year, not only for us, but for so many businesses.”
In following with their robotics-themed month, Vollmer said the science center has hundreds of electronic equipment from VCRs to computers, tape recorders, keyboards and old telephones. Guests can grab some tools and take those apart, see how everything works inside, take those pieces and see what they can make out of it.
“They can then take those pieces over to our scrap sculptures and loose parts portraits, where they can sit there and make art pieces out of them,” Vollmer said. “They can create what they think they would look like if they were a robot. And again, it’s really getting into things that you can’t do at home. You don’t want your child to go into your living room and start taking apart your DVD player. But they can come to the Science Center and do that.”
Vollmer said the most exciting and unique element of the outdoor programming is their large-scale take-apart exhibit. The exhibit features an automobile that has all of the dangerous elements, such as airbags and fluids taken out. Kids and families can grab some tools such as sockets and screwdrivers, and start taking apart a real car from the inside out.
“It’s been super fun for families to come,” Vollmer said. “I actually helped an eight-year-old pick off an intake manifold off of this car the other week. And just the excitement in their eyes of being able to unbolt and unscrew things they typically wouldn’t have access to, there’s a lot of learning that can happen in that. You see how things work. You find how everything is interconnected. You can talk about bigger systems that are in an automobile, whether it’s the drive train or steering. Parents have enjoyed it just as much as the kids sometimes, if not more.”