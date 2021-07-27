The new Parkview playground that opened Aug. 31 2020, replaced and expanded on the old playground located next to Parkview Pool at 425 North Commons Blvd. in Mayfield.
The new playgrounds was built to be more inclusive, with facilities such as new equipment for all ages and abilities, of slides, swings and a sandbox with diggers.
The parks and recreation department had been planning to replace the playground within a few years due to it being two decades old.
Mayfield budgeted $500,000 in 2020 to replace the equipment at the playground. Then the parks and recreation department successfully applied for two grants, receiving $378,000 in funding from the state of Ohio, specifically from NatureWorks and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The cost of the new inclusive playground was approximately $830,000, allowing the village to spend less than was originally budgeted.