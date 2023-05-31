Ten Orange High School students in the Excel TECC program were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. These students must maintain a 3.5 overall grade-point average, along with a 4.0 in their perspective programs. They must exhibit leadership skills and participate in service as well as demonstrate other qualities. Students needed letters of recommendation and had to answer several essay questions.
The students are: Chad Bernon, marketing; Samantha Bernon, marketing; Daniela De Mata Hiciano, exercise science and sports rehab; Gabe Feinberg, performing arts academy; Ruthie Hersch, culinary arts; Simon Hersch, marketing; Brandon Lurie, exercise science and sports rehab; Maya Marderstein, interactive media; Haley Spitz, marketing; and Tanner Toohig, licensed practical nursing.