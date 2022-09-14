Eight Northeast Ohio colleges are giving students who did not complete their degrees another chance to return to school and do so. The program, called the Ohio College Comeback Compact, offers students the opportunity to continue their education at their former college – or any of the eight participating colleges – reduce debt owed to their former colleges and gain access to their transcripts.
The participating colleges are: Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College, Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, Lorain County Community College in Elyria, Kent State University, Stark State University in North Canton, The University of Akron and Youngstown State University.
Heidi Nicholas, executive director, enrollment management and enrollment operations at Cuyahoga Community College; and Adam Sikula, associate director for transfer and adult learner services in office of undergrad admissions at Cleveland State University, discussed how the program operates and its benefits.
“It’s an awesome program aimed to assist students with stranded credit and college debt to return to college and complete their degree at the compact school of their choice,” Nicholas said.
According to the Ohio College Comeback Compact website, the program begins with students talking about their options with advisers. After they enroll in the program at any of the schools and complete one semester, their former college will forgive up to $2,500 worth of debt. Students may earn up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness upon completing two semesters, or earning a degree or certificate. Once the complete amount of debt, up to $5,000, is canceled, the students’ former schools will release their transcripts.
This helps students “by paying off unpaid debt, therefore being able to reconnect and complete at their college or release their transcript for university transfer,” Nicholas explained.
Any major or field of study is eligible to participate in the program, she said.
“That’s truly the best part,” Nicholas said.
She said Tri-C has reached out to more than 1,900 students to inform them of the opportunity. The program is made possible through a partnership with Ithaka S+R in New York City. Ithaka S+R estimates there are more than 60,000 students with bad college debt across the Northeast Ohio region.
“The colleges are working together to truly make this easier for students,” Nicholas stated.
Cleveland State has identified 362 students qualified for the program and has been sending emails and texts to them over the last month to inform them of the new initiative, Sikula said.
“The compact is an agreement between eight area, local, colleges and universities to work together to pilot a program where we would exchange transcripts with one another for students that owe money to one of their previous institutions,” he explained.
Sikula gave the example of a student who owes $5,000 or less to Youngstown State University.
“We would release that transcript from Youngstown State to Cleveland State or wherever they wanted to go between the other eight institutions, and so the release of their transcript would no longer be a barrier to them continuing their post-secondary education,” he said.
He mentioned that the main reason adult learners don’t return to school is because they think they are largely indebted to their previous schools.
While students of any major offered at the respective schools are eligible, those who are not on the eligibility list may still benefit, Sikula said.
“One of the neat things about the program is, if we have an in-house program to accommodate the students, we’re able to use that,” he explained. “For example, a lot of the students that have been reaching out to Cleveland State don’t actually want to go to another school. They want to return to Cleveland State. We’re able to offer them one of our in-house programs to help relieve their debt.”
The goal of the program is to get more adult learners, 24 years or older who do not have a degree, back in college, he said.
In the state of Ohio, the program is currently only being offered in the northeast region at these eight schools, he mentioned, but there are hopes to grow the program in the future.
“If it goes well in Northeast Ohio, the plan is to expand it to all the other areas of Ohio in the coming years,” Sikula stated.