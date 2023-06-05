Because young children can be difficult to tame and they learn best through being entertained, it takes a patient and creative person to be an early childhood educator.
Lisa Cummings, lower school director and principal of grades pre-K through four at University School in Shaker Heights, and Donell Newman, director of early childhood education at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, discussed the qualities that make a good early childhood educator.
“I think the qualities that are key to succeeding as an early childhood educator include understanding child development and having the ability to be flexible, patient and warm,” Cummings said.
An early childhood educator should have a repertoire of various instructional practices and non-traditional assessments, she noted. They should know how to combine great instruction and fun, and be able to provide experiential learning opportunities.
“Young children learn by doing, not just by listening,” Cummings explained. “Children can read about science, or they can have an opportunity to become a scientist in their classroom.”
Cummings said she became an early childhood educator because of her love for reading. Early childhood education represents two stages of reading not represented in any other segment of education. The first is the child learning to read and the second is the child reading to learn.
The qualifications an early childhood educator should have are an early childhood education degree and a state license, she said.
If Cummings was to give advice to a teen or young adult who is considering a career in early childhood education, she would tell them to seek opportunities to shadow early childhood educators and see if it is a good fit for them.
“Determine if early childhood education is really best for you,” she suggested. “Patience and flexibility are essential traits when working with younger children. Ascertain your threshold. In the end, if you find that it is still your desire, go for it. Teaching young children is one of the most rewarding careers. If you continue to water them, they continue to grow.”
One of the challenges early childhood educators face is finding a balance among instructional practices, actual exploration and play-based opportunities, Cummings pointed out.
“That’s a lot for a teacher to implement well, but these pedagogical ideologies are not mutually exclusive,” she said.
Cummings recommended starting each day with half an hour of exploration time.
“This is the time when our students get to play in their classrooms with their peers,” Cummings explained. “They play with toys, they create, they solve challenges together. This is not a haphazard approach. Research shows that there are several benefits to this type of experience, including stimulating early brain development, increased creativity, impulse control, enhanced social competence, improved problem-solving abilities and more.”
Newman said she became an early childhood educator because it is her passion to work with children and have an impact on their growth.
“Little kids are like little sponges and it’s amazing to watch them learn about the world around them in so many different ways,” Newman noted.
The qualifications needed to be an early childhood educator depend on a person’s role in the classroom, she explained.
Newman said schools benefit from employing a mix of veteran teachers and new teachers so they can combine deep experience with fresh energy.
“We employ teachers with masters degrees in education, but also love having those with various degrees and experience working with children,” she pointed out.
If Newman was to give advice to a teen or young adult interested in the early childhood education field, she would suggest they look for volunteer opportunities to work with children, in many different settings.
“There are many different avenues for traditional and experiential education and, by getting your feet wet, you can discover what speaks most to you,” she said.
Challenges an early childhood educator might face are the high demands of the job because they give so much of themselves to the kids, Newman mentioned.
“Unfortunately, society doesn’t value the impact that early childhood teachers have on the development (of) our children,” she said. “If the pay was more competitive with other fields, maybe more people would consider following this path.”