For a recent college graduate, finding their first full-time job can be one of the most stressful experiences. Right behind that is determining how to insure themselves and invest for the future with the options employers offer.
Kevin Lurie, senior vice president at NFP in Independence; and Howard Slater, partner at Cedar Brook Financial in Mayfield Heights, said it is crucial to understand your budget and manage your cash flow.
Slater said every individual has different aspirations and goals, so using a “rule of thumb” when saving may not be ideal. But he recommends any saving should be done early. Individuals should try to save 10% of their gross earnings to be saved, working their way up towards 50%, ideally. As one’s goals and lifestyle become clearer, they can refine how much of their money should go toward savings.
“Somebody making $100,000 a year versus making $30,000 a year, their spending, their lifestyle and their aspirations may be very different,” Slater said. “It really should be based on what you want to achieve and what’s your lifestyle that you want to maintain down the road in retirement. Sometimes, it’s very hard for a college graduate to think about that. You’re asking to think 40 or 50 years down the road. It’s hard to know. Ultimately, that part of the equation may not be able to be answered that way.”
A 401(k) is a good way for employees to start saving for retirement. This is a savings plan that allows employees to deduct some money from their paycheck in a pre-tax manner in order to go into a retirement savings account.
Lurie said starting earlier, even with small amounts of money, creates thousands of dollars when you eventually get to retirement.
“There is a great misunderstanding from college graduates that they’re not (taught) about growth of money, tax-free growth, tax deferred growth, and the matching of dollars into a program,” Lurie said. “It’s really a big deal. So many people these days go into retirement who have literally no money for retirement, and a 401(k) is the resolution to that. If you’re starting to save at 23 or 24 years old, this allows you to have your dollars grow.”
Lurie added there are benefits to using a 401(k) plan as opposed to saving the money on your own.
“The 401(k) brings new opportunities, because typically they’re a match to the dollars you’re putting in there,” Lurie said. “So, you have an immediate return on your dollar, because the company is incentivizing you to put dollars away. You’re also putting dollars away pre-tax. So, you have more money growing for you over the extended time period, which gets you a greater return on your dollar.”
On top of a 401(k), deciding on health insurance is also important. Slater tells young professionals the most important portfolio review they’re going to do now is an insurance portfolio review.
“They carry much more weight than picking a bad mutual fund, or a bad exchange traded fund, or a bad stock,” Slater said. “If you don’t have the right disability coverage and become disabled, it can be financially ruinous to you. If you have a spouse, children or other people that are economically dependent on you, and unfortunately you passed away early, and you don’t have life insurance, there are financial obligations that can be shifted to loved ones.”
Of all the types of insurances, disability insurance and health insurance are probably the highest priority insurances, according to Slater, while things like dental and vision coverage would be secondary.
“Statistically, a younger person has a higher probability of becoming disabled or needing health insurance versus dying,” Slater said. “And so making sure that they have long term disability and short term disability, most likely through an employer plan, we want to make sure we have proper coverage in place for disability.”