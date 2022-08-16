After-school care can be a convenient option for parents who work. Those programs provide children with both social and academic activities, and ensure they are taken care of in the few hours between dismissal and the end of their parents’ work days.
Jay Fowler, director of lower school at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, discussed the perks and activities after-care has to offer.
“There are so many benefits of an after care program,” he said. “The one that stands out most is the opportunity for students of varying grade levels to have the chance to continue working on their interpersonal skills with one another.”
He detailed that children are given opportunities to take part in a range of extracurricular activities, academic opportunities and play time.
Those activities give children the chance to collaborate with other students beyond the standard hours of a school day, Fowler added.
“It is also of great convenience to our families, as we know that so many have working parents who are unable to pick up earlier in the day, and they have a safe, structured and fun environment for their children to go to,” he pointed out.
An after-care program may enlist third-party activity providers to come and engage the children through activities such as chess, taekwondo and acting, Fowler noted.
Other offerings may include activities such as ice skating and swimming, which may be offered in addition to after care, he elaborated.
“For families who choose to just use our traditional services, students spend as much time outside as possible, weather permitting, getting out the extra energy from the end of a school day on our playground or out in nature,” Fowler said.
A school may also provide opportunities for students to enhance their academic studies through designated study periods and technology time, he said.
“It (after care) can be a lot of fun,” Fowler said. “It is all in the approach of the staff and our staff does a great job of providing opportunities where many of our kiddos, especially the younger ones, don’t want to leave by the time their parents arrive.”