After-school programs provide children the opportunity to meet new friends and develop new skills outside of the typical school day.
Whether dance, gymnastics or other activities, Courtney Laves-Mearini, director and owner of Cleveland City Dance in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood, and Maureen J. Eppich, owner and operator of Jump Start Gymnastics in Beachwood, said after-school programs can give students valuable life skills.
“They get nurtured with their mind and body because that’s what dance does – it works their mind-body coordination,” Laves-Mearini said. “It helps them build confidence because they can actually see how they are progressing over time, like they can balance better, they’re starting to learn their right and their left better, the gross motor skills they’re building (and) they create another group of friends.”
She added that dance classes can help with not only coordination, strength, flexibility and creativity, but also with learning to listen, focus and with basic etiquette, while building confidence and friendships.
Cleveland City Dance offers an array of classes in ballet, jazz, tap and modern dance, as well as special guest teachers in other genres. The programs also work around busy schedules.
“We offer after-school classes,” Laves-Mearini said. “They start anywhere from 4:15 to 4:30 during the weekday, Monday through Friday. We also at times do private group classes.”
Classes take place in one of three studios and can be attended via Zoom for students who cannot attend in person, whether that is because they moved, are sick one week or on a family vacation, she sad.
“It works really nicely for them so that they don’t feel left out, they can see their friends,” Laves-Mearini said. “We have created a multimedia system so it’s easy for the teachers and the other students to see their classmates so that they are getting as much attention as if they were in person.”
While the pandemic has caused much instruction to move virtual both in schools and in after-school programs, there is still a lot of value to learning in person. Eppich said remote learning took many students away from their regular school situation and they are now learning to resocialize.
“We really see a difference in the socialization of the children now, and this is so important for them to relearn how to get along with other people in a group, people that they’re not normally around,” Eppich said.
Jump Start Gymnastics offers programming for all ages to learn traditional Olympic events like the vault, uneven bars, beam and floor exercise, as well as has a 50-foot tumble track system and pit.
“All of our weekday stuff is scheduled after school. There’s only one class that starts at 4:15, (otherwise) they all start at either 4:30 or 6 o’clock, and we have Saturday morning classes and Sunday afternoon classes,” Eppich said.
Jump Start Gymnastics also still enforces masks for instructors and students. Eppich said most parents are happy for the extra layer of protection, especially for younger children who cannot be vaccinated yet.
“The parents, especially the ones that have to go back and work in the hospitals, are very appreciative that we take that health concern and that safety feature and we’re still adhering to it,” Eppich said.