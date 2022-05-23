Anita Hollander, actress, singer, composer, director and teacher, will be the commencement speaker for the Shaker Heights High School class of 2022 commencement June 7.
Hollander, who is a Shaker Heights native, is a member of the Shaker Heights High School class of 1974 and the Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Hollander back to Shaker,” Shaker Schools Foundation Executive Director Holly Coughlin said in a news release. “Her words will surely inspire our class of 2022 graduates as they look ahead to pursue their post-high school endeavors.”
Hollander, SAG-AFTRA national chair of Performers With Disabilities, has performed throughout Europe, Asia, Russia the United States, including at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, London’s West End, NY Shakespeare Festival, Chicago’s GoodmanTheatre and The White House.
Hollander received her bachelor’s degree in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University, and has attended the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art for post-graduate studies.