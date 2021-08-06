For many eighth graders, the transition from middle to high school can be very intimidating.
The same can be said about students coming from smaller Jewish day school communities, according to Sam Chestnut, head of school at The Lippman School in Akron; Kim Favor, head of school at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood; and Ginny Galili, head of school at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
“The transition to high school comes with a lot of excitement and a lot of nerves,” Favor said. “The majority of students at Mandel JDS have been with us throughout early childhood and their lower school years, and it has been their family. They’ve grown comfortable in this environment, knowing the student body and the teachers.”
With that same level of familiarity at many Jewish day schools, Favor said that is where the idea of change can be difficult for graduating eighth-graders. But, it also introduces an opportunity to embrace the pre-teen maturation process, she added.
“It’s part of growing up, and in life, not everything is comfortable and easy,” Favor noted. “I think parents and students alike need to be very patient with the process. For some, it’s easy and they adjust immediately. For others, it takes time to acclimate to the new environment, their schedule, new teachers, manage the homework load and develop new friendships. There needs to be realistic expectations.”
According to Chestnut, that’s why students at the Lippman School are coached in skills to help prepare them academically for middle school, as well as building general self-confidence and preparing them for a new and diverse learning environment.
“Jewish day schools are where these values and communities help kids navigate the challenges of adolescence, and they are in many ways more prepared,” he explained. “At the end of the day, students understand how they learn best and understand themselves academically and socially. When they know they have a voice and can use it when things aren’t going right, those kids transition very well into larger schools.”
Galili mirrored that sentiment, saying she believes it is a “common misconception” that students coming from Jewish day schools find difficulty transitioning to larger high schools.
“At Gross Schechter Day School, students enter high school with the added benefits of lifelong friendships, the support network they’ve built and having learned, and acted on, the inherent value of all the people and their role in caring for the well-being of the greater world,” she said. “By middle school, their Jewish identities, their sense of purpose, advocacy skills and desire to be of service to their local and global community are well developed. This continues to grow in their high school years.”
But, Galili acknowledged that at any age, change is difficult. This is why Gross Schechter teachers and staff work hard to build close relationships with students, individualizing their high school planning process to build on their strengths and interests.
“In this way, Gross Schechter helps future alumni to prepare for their high school lives, both academically and socially,” she noted. “We love it when our alumni return to visit, share their successes and seek guidance. They are and always will be welcomed, vital members of the Schechter family.”
And that student-specific approach is where Jewish day schools thrive, Chestnut said.
“The transition, regardless of the school you go to, presents natural challenges for kids,” he said. “It’s very kid-specific in terms of the support they need to be successful, but that’s part of what a small school like ours can do - help them recognize their strength and what they still need to work on. If they can find those niches in high school where they’re will like-minded kids, they’ll be able to develop social networks that they need to be successful.”
But pre-high school jitters can also be addressed outside of the learning environment, Favor said. Jewish day school students can set themselves up for success by joining youth groups like BBYO or NCSY to form relationships with other Jewish teens in the area that are going through the same changes.
“We seem to find that our students tend to gravitate towards other Jewish students, like those from Gross Schechter,” she said of Mandel JDS students. “That way, they have a larger social circle and know more people. It’s all about finding that one person they connect with.”