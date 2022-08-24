Many schools offer sports opportunities, some of them more “unique” than others. Including lesser-known or lesser-played sports opportunities in a school’s selection offer children more options to become involved, get moving and get to know each other.
Sean McDonnell, director of athletics K-12 and varsity basketball coach at University School in Hunting Valley and Shaker Heights, and Jim Doyle, director of athletics at Hawken School in Chester Township, talked about the unique sports offered at their schools and how they serve the interests of students.
“Students benefit socially by being a part of a peer group that shares similar interests,” McDonnell said.
He said sports are one of the best ways for ninth graders to become familiar with the high school experience.
“I can’t think of a better way for a ninth grader to be oriented to high school than playing a sport and starting practice in early August with his peers a few weeks before the first day of class,” he stated.
University School offers two unique sports – lacrosse and squash.
“We offer 13 interscholastic sports at US and field the only high school squash program in Ohio,” McDonnell pointed out.
Academically, playing sports benefits students because they learn time management skills, McDonnell stated.
“Students learn the importance of sticking to a schedule and compartmentalizing their days because of the structure that interscholastic sports provide,” he explained.
McDonnell said of all the awards University School has won, the most rewarding part has been seeing how students cultivate character, discipline and commitment by being part of a team.
Doyle said that Hawken has two unique sports – lacrosse and field hockey. Having variety allows more children of different interests to get involved in athletics, and socially, the formation of friendships and teamwork are key elements of playing a school sport, he explained.
“There are many (benefits, such as) building lifelong bonds and friendships, working together towards common goals and learning to share successes and disappointments with grace, humility and integrity,” Doyle said.
Because sports teach commitment, hard work and goal-setting, those values transfer to the academic lives of students, he explained.
Playing sports further instills in students a sense of pride as they play for and with their school communities, he stated.
“There is nothing quite like playing for one’s school community,” Doyle noted. “Putting on the uniform and representing your team, school and community is tough to replicate after high school (and are) moments to be treasured.”
Students don’t have to be overly successful or athletic to get involved in school sports, he pointed out. They can reap the benefits of playing, simply by being willing to dedicate themselves and their time to a team.
“The benefits of education-based athletics are not just for the highly-successful teams and athletes, but for all who commit to full participation,” Doyle stated.