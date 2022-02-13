Gail Arnoff of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and Michael Carbo of Moen Incorporated in North Olmsted were honored as mentors of the year by the College Now Mentoring Program during National Mentoring Month in January. They were chosen from more than 1,800 local mentors and were recognized during a virtual event livestreamed.
Arnoff and Carbo made commitments to help College Now and Say Yes Cleveland’s scholarship recipients navigate the college experience and complete their degrees the average graduation rate for College Now scholarship recipients over the last three years is 68%, compared to the national average of 41% for students receiving the federal Pell grant,according to a news release.
To learn how to become a mentor, visit bit.ly/3AYQm88.