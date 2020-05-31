School subjects that may come to mind as shaping young learners may include math, science, history and English, while art may be thought of as secondary.
But according to Kate Bennett, fourth- to eighth-grade art teacher for Ruffing Montessori School in Cleveland Heights; Pedro Mena, fine arts department chair at Columbus Academy in Gahanna; and Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, art classes play a big role in a student’s educational development.
“Arts education gives you so much of a well-rounded education,” Zimmerman said. “It pairs nicely with so many other things kids are doing in school, so whether you’re left- or right-brained, it helps you think and work more creatively and out of the box.”
Mena said, “(In art), students may find an outlet to express thoughts and feelings they experience in new and different ways.”
Though artistic opportunities may take a back seat at some schools, the educators said providing these experiences play a key part in academic success.
“Students learn how to work together successfully and productively towards a common goal or outcome,” Bennett noted. “The skills learned through the discipline required in producing artwork are transferable to general study skills, communication skills and cognitive skills useful in every part of their curriculum. For example, when students learn to recognize patterns through observation drawings of natural objects, they can also appreciate the geometry of what they see and apply concepts of ratio as they see things repeated in different scales.”
Mena mirrored the sentiment, adding that artistic experiences allow students to work every part of their brain.
“It is an equal opportunity to stretch both creative and analytical muscles, the right and left brain,” he explained. “To think differently, approach problems in new ways and see mistakes as avenues for growth.”
Bennett added, “Students express uniqueness and individuality through fine arts experiences. The fine arts are not only a way for young people to connect to their own feelings, but can be a way to connect as a community and explore other cultures and world experiences.”
Each educational program offers artistic opportunities in different ways. For example, the Mandel JCC offered a program called Jewish Arts and Culture Lab. There, participants could explore Judaism through the arts in disciplines from dance and visual art to videography and writing. Now, the JCC offers a smaller program for teens grades seven to 11 to explore the arts further.
“We’re contracted alumni from the lab to do artist and residence workshops throughout the spring and fall for these students to explore all sorts of artistic mediums,” Zimmerman said. “They experience three things – how Judaism informed their teacher’s art, their own Jewish identities and an opportunity to work with an artist in that given medium.”
At Columbus Academy, students from preschool to 12th grade take part in visual and performing arts programs, to design and technology activities.
“Columbus Academy offers a dynamic array of classes, courses, electives, activities, grants and events for our students to experience,” Mena said. “By offering a myriad of options to help guide and develop, the whole child opens their world beyond the classroom.”
Students at Ruffing Montessori School receive one session per week of studio art in kindergarten through 8th grade, Bennett said. Guided by art specialists, students explore a variety of mediums, artists and artistic periods throughout history and cultures.
“Hands-on studio art experiences along with the gentle guidance of the art teacher allow students to explore their own unique ideas and put to use their acquired art skills,” she noted.
As Cleveland – as well as Columbus – are known for their artistic institutions, Bennett suggested parents take kids on outings to “spark creative thought.”
“When children are asked to stop and look, to ask questions and explore, then they will learn naturally,” she said.
Overall, parents have a role in supporting a child’s artistic interests.
“Parents sometimes have to say to their kids, ‘You have a creative mind and your academics are important, but it’s also important to take some time for you and explore the things you’re interested in and explore the creative side of your brain as well,’” Zimmerman said. “As a parent, just listening to your child and hearing what they have to say and acknowledging that makes a difference.”
Mena said, “Parents can go back and remember when they were children – drawing, singing and dancing their way through the school day while learning. Parents can encourage exploration in the arts by partnering with their children and learning from them and with them.”