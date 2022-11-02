The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a lot of changes to education and the infrastructures of schools. Quick decisions and changes had to be made to ensure the health and safety of faculty and students, while still providing the highest quality of education possible. As it has become safer to gather in person, many colleges are returning to in-person learning and helping students adapt to the transition.
Brad Goodner, professor of biology and biomedical humanities at Hiram College, and Deanne Hurley, vice president for student affairs and civil rights investigator at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, discussed the return to in-person learning, the options available to students and how schools are helping them adapt.
“We had to consider things like ‘alright, if we’re going to have face-to-face, what do we do about social distancing’ and so we had a group of faculty who figured out which rooms we could use for what size classes and we marked out the spots on the floor where chairs and desks would have to be,” Goodner said.
Although it has become safer to return to the classroom, some students still elect to go to school on a hybrid schedule, particularly during times when they have the virus and need to quarantine, he explained. Professors had to be flexible enough to teach students in and out of the classroom at the same time.
“Quite often, we were in a hybrid situation where I might have three-fourths of my folks there face-to-face, but one-quarter online,” he said. “That was probably the toughest period of time, when you had that sort of hybrid environment.”
Goodner said that there were times when he had two computers going at the same time, one that allowed him to project and another that allowed him to see the students present online.
Incoming students did not have the most traditional high school experience, he said, so college may be a bit of a shock to the system.
“I think No. 1 is to realize that their high school years have not been a true reflection of what a college academic environment is going to be like and that, as they transition to college, we are going to expect more of them in terms of participation in discussion, to be ready when they get to class–that they need to be prepared,” he said.
Every campus is unique, he pointed out. As COVID is an ongoing issue with a fluctuating severity, schools need to be ready to adapt in the best interests of both the students and the institution.
“We have a student success coordinator that assists with student retention and follow up,” Hurley said. “They act as a connector to the rest of the support services on campus. We initiated an alert system where faculty and staff entered any concerns they had with a student, so we could be proactive in assisting our students.”
Through this program, the school reaches out to students to see if there are any support services they may need, she explained.
“We continue to look at how we can engage students,” she said. “We know that it is important that students belong and to feel connected to their institution.”
A campus psychologist and a licensed professional counselor are available to work with students and help them navigate the transition between online and in-person learning, she said.
“We have some programs that are strictly online,” Hurley noted. “The rest of our programs are face-to-face with hybrid built in for those who are ill or are in isolation.”
Students usually know how they learn best, so visiting colleges will help them gauge how they will feel learning there, she stated.
“If students or parents are concerned about health safety, ask those questions,” she advised. “The VP for student affairs or dean of students is always a great place to start.”