Ashland University announced a 2-for-1 Tuition Relief Scholarship program for first-time, full-time students who live on campus enrolling in the fall 2021 semester.
Eligible students who complete the fall term with a grade-point average of 2.0 or better and live on campus will automatically receive the 2-for-1 scholarship, which will cover any remaining tuition expenses for the spring 2022 semester.
“Ashland University is dedicated to providing financial help for any individual who wants to invest in a college education but may not be able to enroll because of financial limitations,” Ashland President Carlos Campo said in a news release. “Our goal is to close the financial gap and, in honoring our promise to offer an affordable education to all students, ensure that those who want to attend Ashland have that opportunity to do so. If you want to go to Ashland University, we are committed to making it happen.”
For students that do not qualify for the 2-for-1 program, including those who are non-residential, non-traditional students or currently enrolled students, there are other scholarship opportunities for the 2021-22 academic year.
Ashland University is at 401 College Ave. in Ashland.