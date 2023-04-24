Michael A. Baston was inaugurated April 14 as the fifth president of Cuyahoga Community College. Tri-C board of trustees chair Helen Forbes Fields installed him during a ceremony at the Metropolitan Campus auditorium in Cleveland.
Baston received the presidential medallion and academic mace before an audience of students, faculty, staff and representatives across civic and educational institutions, and his family.
“An inauguration is an important tradition, a time to celebrate the past and envision the future,” Forbes Fields said in a news release. “Since opening the doors in 1963 as the first community college in Ohio, Tri-C has served more than 1 million individuals seeking education and training to help them build a more purposeful and prosperous life. Today, we celebrate Tri-C’s proud heritage as we look to the future.”
Baston joined Tri-C July 1, 2022, immediately meeting with government, industry, business and education leaders to gather feedback about the institution.
He outlined four promises that will define his presidency: a commitment to building an effective community college; a commitment to expanding the college’s reach and influence; a commitment to properly purposed leadership; and a commitment to post-college success, according to the release.
“At its core, this will be the focus of my presidency – what I hope will one day be my legacy,” Baston said in the release. “Every student who comes through our doors will leave with an education and a path to a better life for themselves and their families.”
More than a dozen college presidents from across the country attended the ceremony, including Cleveland State University President Laura Bloomberg. Other guests included Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Randy Gardner, chancellor for the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
“In many ways, we’re the new kids in school,” Bloomberg, who, like Baston, assumed office last year, said in the release. “I think about facing and advancing higher education with you ready to help make access to education a civil right.”
”Bibb said in the release, “I saw firsthand the commitment that Dr. Baston has for our community. We talked about the importance of this institution as it continues to be a pathway for folks to achieve their potential and how we can disrupt workforce development to ensure underserved communities of color can build wealth in our city. Count me as a partner and a friend as we make sure that our city can be a model for America and that the American dream is alive and real in Cleveland.”
Rabbi Allison Vann of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood together with community clergy, brought blessings of peace during the offered blessings at the inauguration, according to a news release.
“I’m honored to speak at Dr. Baston’s inauguration,” Vann said in the release. “He has already begun important and visionary work in Cleveland; Tri-C is a significant partner in our community.”
Baston, an attorney, has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., a Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School in New York and an Ed.D. from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y..
Prior to moving to Cleveland, Baston and his wife, Tasha, lived in Suffern, N.Y., where he served as president of Rockland Community College from 2017 to 2022.