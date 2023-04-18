Brian Gearity was recently named associate dean for academic affairs of the graduate school of professional psychology at the University of Denver in Colorado.
Gearity is a graduate of Beachwood High School and John Carroll University in University Heights. He earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and is expected to complete his Master of Business Administration degree in June.
Gearity has created undergraduate and graduate degree programs at DU and co-founded a sports-based educational nonprofit, the Sport Professional Knowledge Network, according to a news release.
He and his wife, Cayla, live with their children, Lorelei, Liam and Lincoln in Aurora, Colo.