Junior Elizabeth Metz of Beachwood High School in Beachwood won The Princeton Prize in Race Relations award. The Princeton Prize is national service program recognizing outstanding high school students who show leadership by improving race relations in their communities.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a local ceremony, however, Elizabeth won a $1,000 prize and attendance to a virtual Princeton University symposium on race relations with 27 other winners for work on the Breaking Barriers Project, which included open forums at Beachwood High School and her web series “What I Wish You Knew,” which addressed cultural and racial differences and included biweekly discussions on topics including white privilege, colorism, unjust stereotypes and intersectionality.
Seniors Aaliyah Williams of Shaker Heights High School in Shaker Heights and Mayukha Dyta of Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell received certificates of accomplishment.