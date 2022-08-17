Beachwood City Schools NEW LOGO USE THIS

Beachwood City Schools updated its public meeting schedule after concerns about one meeting scheduled on Sukkot.

The updated schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 6 – Bryden Elementary School will be open to the public for touring

• Sept. 8 – Hilltop Elementary School will be open to the public for touring

• Sept. 15 – The community can review the elementary building needs and master planning concepts. Those attending shoudl arrive 30 minutes early if you wish to tour the grounds.

• Oct. 20 – The public is invited to hear elementary master plan options

• Nov. 17 – The community can learn about master plan recommendation to the board of education.

ThenDesign Architecture will design the options.

The company designed Beachwood High School’s state-of-the-art athletic stadium.

The largest educational architecture firm in Northern Ohio, TDA has also done work on school buildings for the North Royalton City School District, Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District and Fairport Harbor Schools, Richmond Heights upper school and Euclid’s new middle/high school complex, according to a news release.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you