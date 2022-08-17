Beachwood City Schools updated its public meeting schedule after concerns about one meeting scheduled on Sukkot.
The updated schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 6 – Bryden Elementary School will be open to the public for touring
• Sept. 8 – Hilltop Elementary School will be open to the public for touring
• Sept. 15 – The community can review the elementary building needs and master planning concepts. Those attending shoudl arrive 30 minutes early if you wish to tour the grounds.
• Oct. 20 – The public is invited to hear elementary master plan options
• Nov. 17 – The community can learn about master plan recommendation to the board of education.
ThenDesign Architecture will design the options.
The company designed Beachwood High School’s state-of-the-art athletic stadium.
The largest educational architecture firm in Northern Ohio, TDA has also done work on school buildings for the North Royalton City School District, Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District and Fairport Harbor Schools, Richmond Heights upper school and Euclid’s new middle/high school complex, according to a news release.