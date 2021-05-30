When the bombs started flying from Gaza on May 9, Meira German said she found racing to the underground bomb shelter at Alexander Muss High School in Hod HaSharon, Israel, “nerve wracking.”
Meira, 16, a Beachwood High School sophomore, is one of three students from the Cleveland area at the high school on an abbreviated semester abroad program through Jewish National Fund-USA. This trip was the first to bring American teenagers to Israel since COVID-19. The program’s start was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students arriving in Israel April 5.
Students in the program travel to archaeological and historical sites, learning about the history of Israel and the Jewish people by walking the land.
Starting May 9 for several days, Meira and others in the program were grounded on campus and becoming oddly accustomed to the nightly rocket fire.
“For probably about a week or two, we were constantly on edge about when the sirens were going to hit. We had that constantly on our mind,” she said, adding students wondered if they could take showers or go to sleep. “It was definitely stressful.”
Meira said she was glad to have “the Israeli experience” even though it was “scary.”
“Just to experience what these Israelis have gone through for years, I thought it was a really cool experience even though I was up at like 3 a.m. a lot of nights with a bunch of nervous kids calling their parents letting them know that we were completely fine,” she said.
She said it got to the point when she hoped the sirens would come early rather than late, and Meira made the decision to spend a couple nights in the bomb shelter rather than being rousted from bed by the sirens.
“You were almost hoping for the rockets to come so you could lay low for the rest of the night or calm down,” she said.
Meira’s sister, Edin German, 18, is in Israel as well on the Aardvark Israel program in Jaffa near Tel Aviv. Meira said she would wait to see where the rockets hit and whether they were close, or whether they were near where her sister is staying.
“From my room, like our window, we could see the Iron Dome completely in action,” Meira said. “Our building was shaking. We could see the flares, the rockets. It was cool to see how much Israel is protecting us, how safe we are. … You could feel the boom and hear it.”
Meira described the bomb shelters as resembling multipurpose rooms with windows blocked in with cement.
“They were very crowded with people because everyone was running in and there were teachers, everyone on campus there,” she said. “We had like a little bit of water and maybe just a couple couches, but most people just had to stand up. A lot of people were just in their pajamas or in a towel … or completely barefoot. Like everyone didn’t really grab everything. They just ran down.”
Meira said the planned part of the experience – the field trips – was excellent.
And even prior to the cease-fire on May 20, the school decided it was safe enough to risk sending students off campus on the four-day Yam l’Yam hike in the north of Israel from the Mediterranean to the Sea of Galilee.
“It was so far north that it was safer even being there than being on campus,” Meira said.
She said after the May 21 cease-fire, restrictions loosened, and she has been able to see her sister.
Overall, she said, she is enjoying the experience.
“We’re learning about time periods at the locations that they happened, which I find really cool,” Meira said. “Everybody’s building these really strong relationships with each other. The teachers here are amazing. I love the program so much.”
Meira said she does not want to leave Israel.
“It feels like home,” she said. “I can’t imagine leaving it.”