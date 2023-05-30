If you believe in statistics, numbers show students who are involved in extracurricular activities excel better in terms of academic performance.
Since the early 1930s, research has showed that students in extracurriculars have higher grades and better test scores than students who do not.
A 2018 study by Researchgate showed “students tend to perform better in their studies and score good grades. As their mindset gets stimulated by the participation in activities, their exam results and educational attainment gets improved.”
Apparently, parents have taken notice, and the latest US Census bears out this trend:
In 2020, 37% of girls ages 6 to 17 were involved in extracurricular activity, compared to 33.5% in 1998. Twenty-seven percent of boys were involved in extracurriculars, compared to 24% two decades earlier.
Maureen Eppich, who runs Jump Start Gymnastics in Beachwood, speaks from experience. Her best case study is her daughter, Lysia Cook, who took up gymnastics at 7 years old and later competed in diving.
“She went to a challenging high school and a challenging undergrad program, and now she’s getting her doctorate (at Chatham University in Pittsburgh),” Eppich said. “She developed some really good habits and it paid off for her.”
Eppich has seen similar results with others who attend her program.
“When a student is doing any type of activity, two to five times a week, those children learn how to budget their time, discipline themselves and create priorities,” she said.
“They learn to get better sleep, they learn how to fuel their body properly, by making healthier choices.
“The nutritional aspect, the time management, and learning how to set goals for themselves, makes a difference.
“Anything that takes up a significant amount of their extracurricular time, these habits carry on throughout their lives, especially when there is no one around to remind them.
“They know where to put their focus at the right time, and they know how to come back from a negative experience.”
A study at The Ohio State University in Columbus released in April reinforces the benefits of extracurricular sports involvement. The OSU research revealed that 88% of 12th-grade athletes attended college, compared to 71% of non-athletes. Athletes were also more likely to attend four-year schools compared to two-year schools.
The OSU research did find one caveat, however: Don’t feel the necessity to overdo it.
The school’s study revealed that students participating in two or more activities did not result in an advantage over students involved in only one extracurricular endeavor.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.