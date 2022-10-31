For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7.
The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.
Berger, 82, is the Hanna-Payne Professor of Experimental Medicine and director of the Center for Science Health and Society at the School of Medicine.
The honor recognized his work, beginning in 1983 as the inaugural director of the oncology program, what is now the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated consortium cancer center that brings together CWRU, University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic and their networks. He also served as dean of the School of Medicine from 1995 to 2002 and then became the first director of the Case Center for Science, Health and Society, starting a program to get high school students, particularly students at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, interested in sciences. In 2017, Berger created the high school program, Case CCC Youth Enjoy Science with grant funding from the National Institutes of Health to further encourage youth to pursue careers in biomedical research or medicine. During his career, he has published more than 250 research papers.
Dr. Stanton Gerson, dean and senior vice president for medical affairs at the School of Medicine and a former Berger mentee, presented Berger with the honor.
Berger was ahead of his time in more ways than one, Gerson told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 13, citing his research as well as his work with high school students.
“It’s routine that about (80) high school kids come in and spend the summer with various faculty getting educated in classrooms as well as spending time in laboratories,” Gerson said of the YES program. “He also broadened the program to bring in high school and middle school teachers so that they would comingle in the laboratory with the scientists and students. So it’s been just a remarkably effective effort.”
A native of Philadelphia, Berger grew up at Temple Sinai, a Conservative synagogue, where he celebrated his bar mitzvah and was married. His parents, Mike and Lillian Berger, were immigrants – he from Poland, she from Russia. His father had a junk shop.
Berger’s first jobs were as a soda jerk in a pharmacy, a busboy and as a chime painter in a steel barrel factory. That experience, he said, motivated his decision to pursue higher education.
“That was one of the major things that made me sure that I had to go to college and become a professional,” Berger said. “I didn’t want to be a chime painter for the rest of my life.”
He graduated from Central High School and Temple University, both in Philadelphia, and completed his medical education at Drexel University College Of Medicine/Hahnemann University, also in Philadelphia, in 1966. He conducted his internal medicine residency first at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and then at Washington University, Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., in 1968. He served a research fellowship at National Institutes Of Health in Baltimore in 1971 and served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Public Health Service. He also completed a hematology fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine In St. Louis in 1973. He stayed at Washington University School of Medicine for 11 years on faculty prior to coming to Cleveland.
His two younger brothers, Mark and Mel, followed him in becoming physicians. Dr. Mark Berger practiced in Harrisburg, Pa., prior to his death. Dr. Mel Berger lives in Shaker Heights and graduated from Case Western Reserve University of School of Medicine and later taught there. Nathan Berger involved him in the laboratory.
Berger and his wife, Suzy, have three grown children and four grandchildren and live in Shaker Heights. They belong to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
In accepting the position to lead the university’s hematology/oncology program, Berger said he hoped to focus on both research and patient care.
When he started in the field, a cancer diagnosis was often a “certain death sentence,” he said, now many cancers are treatable and curable.
“The research that we’ve done has contributed to some of the major therapeutic advancements in cancer, so that’s really satisfying,” he said.
As dean, he said, he began to note the students in Cleveland’s inner city were having trouble getting through high school.
“Early in the 2000s, we were trying to develop the biotech industry here in Cleveland, and there weren’t enough people to really work in the biotech industry,” Berger said. “Kids in the inner city really needed some opportunities. So we decided to start this program that would engage some of the high school students from the inner city, get them involved in biomedical research and hopefully lead them into pursuing careers in biomedical research and healthcare delivery.”
The program began in 2004 with 14 students and has grown every year since. It was initially largely supported by philanthropy.
In 2017, the National Cancer Institute invited Berger to apply for a grant to fund the program for five years. That more than $2 million grant was recently renewed for a second five-year period.
“So that means I’m funded to keep doing this work ‘til I’m 87,” Berger said, adding that about 500 students have been through the program since its start and that students who participate in the program have a 95% high school graduation rate. “We’ve got 90% and upwards college matriculation rate in many of these students.”
While he doesn’t have statistics, Berger said many of the students were heading into the sciences and that he occasionally gets letters from students who have been accepted to medical school.
“That really makes you kvell,” he said.
In introducing Berger for the award, George Dubyak, a professor in the department of physiology and biophysics at the school of medicine, compared him to Nobel Prize-winning biochemist and Stanford University professor Roger Kornberg, who colleagues have described as “an institutionalist, for really contributing to Stanford University’s institutional profile in many ways. And as I saw that word, this is Nate Berger – an institutionalist.”
At the Oct. 7 event, Berger credited colleagues, administration, donors and alumni.
”Thank you all for earning this very special award for me,” he said. He also said he was pleased to have been able to broaden opportunities for students at the university while he was dean. At the event he said he has also recently won a more than $5 million, National Cancer Institute five-year grant to conduct clinical trials for exercise and nutritional support for women over the age of 65 who are receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer.
Berger, who said he learned about the award as he was watching Ken Burns’ “The U.S. and the Holocaust” on PBS, expressed gratitude that his parents made it out of Eastern Europe prior to the Holocaust and that he and his brothers were born in the United States.
He also recited the Shehecheyanu from the podium in Hebrew and in English and invited those in attendance to join him in the recitations, “We thank You, G-d, for keeping us alive, for sustaining us and enabling us to reach this day.”
Berger told the CJN the concept of tikkun olam, repairing the world, has been something he has thought about throughout his life.
“I think that’s been a large part of my interest in science, to take that approach to helping fix the world,” Berger said, adding that his favorite Hebrew expression is translated as, “Be strong, be strong, hold fast and let us strengthen one another.”
“I think not only of, you know, my own ethnic group, but also doing it for the community and doing it for the school,” he said.