Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of tuition-free, public K-8 charter schools in Ohio, announced the launch of a comprehensive alumni success network during its 11th annual fundraising gala held May 6 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

The Beyond Breakthrough Alumni Success Network strives to empower the Breakthrough alumni community to identify and pursue their dreams through a supportive network of partners and innovative programming dedicated to their success, according to a news release.

“We believe each scholar’s education and career journey should reflect their unique interests and talents,” John Zitzner, president of Friends of Breakthrough, the network’s nonprofit development and advocacy organization, said in the release. “Beyond Breakthrough fosters authentic, trusted connections that support alumni in navigating academic, social and financial challenges on their personal path to success.”

Beyond Breakthrough provides alumni access to personalized support from a dedicated staff and one another as well as high school, postsecondary and employment partners. In addition, the network serves as an essential link to community resources.

Danielle Eisenberg, a member of Breakthrough’s board of directors, is leading a team of seven full-time staff as the interim chief alumni success officer. Eisenberg previously served in a series of director roles with the nonprofit KIPP Foundation. KIPP, the Knowledge Is Power Program, is a national network of 270 public charter schools dedicated to preparing students in educationally under-served communities for success in college and life.

“Our vision is to empower Breakthrough alumni to thrive through the discovery and passionate pursuit of their dreams,” Eisenberg said in the release. “Our approach emphasizes adopting a flexible model of support that can be tailored to the specific needs and communication preferences of each alumnus.”

Beyond Breakthrough was the result of a five-month, pro bono consulting project led by Jim Bennett, formerly a senior partner with McKinsey & Company, which included research and 70 interviews with community stakeholders, the release stated.

Bennett provided a seed donation of $2 million to spur the initiative forward, according to the release, and additional major funders include Cleveland business leader and philanthropist James Hambrick and The Lozick Family Foundation.

With an estimated annual budget of $1 million for programming and staff, Friends of Breakthrough is raising $10 million to cover that cost and to sustain the effort for the long term and thus far, $4.7 million has been raised from 27 funders, the release stated.

“I can’t think of anything more important than supporting these students through their educational journey and helping begin their career in such a highly comprehensive manner,” Bennett, who has been involved in helping Cleveland kids for over 25 years through various professional and civic roles, saids in the release. “Programs are nothing unless they touch people’s lives. We are focused on regularly measuring our impact, person by person, to ensure we are making a tangible difference.”

Alan Rosskamm recently retired as founding CEO of Breakthrough Schools.