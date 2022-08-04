Attending synagogue can remind those that they are part of a wider community and can provide an opportunity to reach out to and unite with others. Bringing students and younger members along can be advantageous to both the youngster and to the community.
Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Dina Rock, director of learning at The Temple Tifereth Israel; and Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, associate rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, both in Beachwood, discussed why making the entire family a part of services is important.
Muhlbaum said she believes that it’s vital to encourage students to attend services, and she sees prayer services as an opportunity for experiential learning as well as an opportunity for students to learn about Jewish ritual and how to live as a Jew in the world.
“In our prayer services, they get to practice being Jewish in a community,” she explained. “It’s an immersive, multi-sensory way of bringing what they learn in class and around their kitchen tables to life in a different way.”
She stressed that besides the feeling of being part of community, bringing students to services helps reinforce a familiarity and skillfulness with Hebrew, and helps students build an understanding of not just what the words of the prayers are, but what they mean in the context of liturgy.
“Coming to services is a great way to build Jewish literacy for students of all ages and life stages,” she noted. “Bringing students also helps build a sense of an intergenerational community, and this benefits everyone involved! It’s wonderful to hear the voices of children mixing together with the voices of adults; it reminds everyone of the vibrancy of the community.”
Muhlbaum’s advice for adults seeking to encourage their children to participate in services is to model it with their own engagement.
“Make services a regular part of your family’s routine,” she suggested.
Dadoun said she believes that bringing students to services is beneficial for them because inviting students to be part of tefillah allows them from an early age to become comfortable with Jewish prayer and with praying in a community.
“This familiarity is what gives them a sense of deeper meaning of prayer with time and allows them to explore their own prayer journey as they get older,” she said. “Prayer takes practice and experience, and with time becomes a meaningful exercise. Put simply, inviting students to be part of this experience lets them know they belong in their community and have a voice in their Jewish practice.”
Rock said she believes that tefillah is incredibly important to connect the mind, body and soul with prayer and community, and that building community with their peers is what creates lasting memories and experiences.
“Tefillah that has kavanah/intention is the key to building Jewish identity,” she said. “There needs to be a feeling of ruach, of fun, of learning and of joy. Knowing these songs, these prayers and the commonality that they share with Jewish people all over the world is part of the foundation for building this Jewish life journey we are all on.”
Dadoun explained that services are a way of communicating with God, of gathering as a community, and of nourishing souls. She emphasized that services pull people away from the mundane of the week and allow deep exploration within the self.
“It’s an important way for Jews to express their Judaism as they create the space for themselves along with their community,” she said. “In this way, students not only participate in this experience but are able to carve this unique time for themselves with their community.”
Dadoun suggested that if adults are looking to bring young people into a prayer space, the most meaningful want to do so is to talk about their personal prayer journey.
“In this way, they don’t have to answer every question about prayer right off the bat but give time and space for conversation and personal connection,” she said.
Rock stated that adults that feel the spirituality and connect with a particular service or rabbi will pass that down to their children.
“It’s the connection from parent to child, from child to child, from community to community that gives life to services, to tefillah, and to helping to create a Jewish identity,” she said.
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.