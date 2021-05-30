Charles F. Brush High School finished its fourth renovation in February, since its opening in 1927. With no new renovations or additions since the 1970s, the approximately 300,000-square-foot school at 4875 Glenlyn Road in Lyndhurst now boasts an upgraded second-floor gymnasium, upgraded library and media center, additional student spaces and flexible seating, a new student Wi-Fi cafe and school spirit store, an innovation lab, updated athletic department locker rooms and numerous murals across the campus.
The $8.1 million renovations, which began in December 2019, addresses 45,000 square feet of the school. The project was funded through a permanent improvement levy first passed by Lyndhurst residents in 2001.
“Collaborative learning spaces, enhanced lighting and the creation of natural lighting, a completely renovated media center, innovation lab, east gymnasium and more are all part of the renovation,” Superintendent Linda N. Reid told the Cleveland Jewish News in an emailed statement. “With an aim to offer Brush High students with the finest learning amenities and state-of-the-art learning experience.”
Principal Karl Williamson said the biggest challenge to bring Brush High School into the 21st century came with adding in much-needed student-friendly spaces.
“We wanted to get something done for our kids so that we could compete,” said Williamson, who is in his seventh year as principal. “We wanted to make our facilities enticing and match what our kids deserve. We wanted to make sure our facilities reflect 21st-century learning. It’s 2021 and we’re finally there, 21 years into the new century. So, it’s no longer new – but for us, it’s a new look, a new way, a new attitude, a new newness that is exciting for our kids.”
With some finishing touches left, Williamson said he is “really looking forward” to having all of the students return to campus. The students have been in the building this school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, starting the school year online for nine weeks and going hybrid in November 2020.
By the third quarter, many of the 1,083 students had returned to the campus with COVID-19 precautions in place. According to the South Euclid Lyndhurst City School District, Jewish students account for 10% of the total district enrollment. The school district serves South Euclid, Lyndhurst and a portion of Richmond Heights.
Major parts of the renovation include the innovation lab and STEM lab, which features space for the school’s award-winning robotics team, 3-D printing capabilities and new computers.
“Those are key areas that our students need exposure to because they are getting ready to walk out of Brush High School when they graduate to compete globally,” Williamson said. “We’re giving them the materials, space, the opportunities to have it here so that way when they go out there, it’s not the first time they’re learning to compete. So, we updated our facilities to match what we have to prepare our kids for.”
When revealing the changes to students, Williamson said senior photos were hosted in the cafeteria deliberately so students would have to walk through the building.
“Students were in awe that this is their school,” he said. “We’ve also had past classes come back from 2019 and 2020, and they’re asking why we didn’t do the renovations while they were here. The amenities, this is better than some college campuses. It’s been very positive.”
As part of the district’s 2023 strategic plan, Williamson said many of the changes were not only made to increase school security, like a dual safety door entrance at the front of the building and dedicated parking for visitors, but to also modernize the school and give it a more cohesive look.
Gauging reactions from previous tours and throughout the construction process, Williamson said he originally had issues with the vision – struggling with the destruction of the old and the plans for the new.
“I saw what the projection looked like on the maps and the rendering showed this is what it was going to look like, yet it doesn’t look like anything we envisioned,” he said. “My original response after the fact was, ‘Wow I’d love for my sons to come to a school like this, that they deserve the opportunity to be in this building.’”
As Brush High School moves into its future, Williamson said any more upgrades will be easy to complete. Additionally, the school’s first commencement on campus in decades will be held June 9 at Korb Field.
“The spaces we have built with these renovations are going to be flexible,” he said. “Whatever our technical need is down the road, space will allow that to occur. Technology is always going to be upgraded, and we have the space for that. We will just continue to grow with the need. It’s all about being collaborative.”