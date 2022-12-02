Students may transfer schools in the middle of the year for a variety of reasons, such as moving, needing to be challenged more or less academically, social issues or changes in financial resources. Whatever the reason, change can be difficult for children. Therefore, providing them with support and resources that help make the transition as easy as possible is an important effort that both schools and parents should put forth.
Jackie Gordon, co-director of early childhood services at Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, and Abigail Steinberg, director of enrollment management, early childhood to grade five admissions at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, discussed best practices for making transfer students feel comfortable, successful and accepted as they adapt to a new school atmosphere.
“One of the reasons families may transfer schools between semesters is if they have moved,” Gordon explained. “A parent may have taken a new job, and (they) are new to the community or maybe they have not found a school that is the right fit for their family, whether it be the curriculum, values or religious affiliation they are seeking.”
Before making a decision of where to send their child, Gordon suggested that parents take a tour of the school to see what the environment looks like. This can help them determine if the experience their child will have there is one that aligns with their goals.
She recommended learning about the philosophical views of the school and becoming familiar with its approach to childhood learning.
“Every school is different,” she said. “It is important to look at the school’s philosophy and how it resonates with your family’s values and approach to education.”
Parents may also want to view the school’s website and consult with other families to learn about the school’s reputation, she noted. It may be wise for them to seek out a school that has concrete practices set in place when it comes to assisting transfer students.
“Parents can make the transition for their child easier by having the child visit the school to meet the teachers,” Gordon advised. “Ideally, they should make sure the new school has a formal transition plan that will slowly introduce the child to their new environment.”
Educational institutions may offer one-on-one home visits from teachers to help bridge the transition between home and school, she pointed out.
“This is important in building relationships between the parent and teacher, and we believe strong relationships are key to a positive school experience,” Gordon said.
A child might want to enter a new school for a variety of reasons, Steinberg said. These include shifting educational needs, lack of challenge, social reasons or moving to a new city or state.
Discovering more about the school by seeing it in person is a good first step, she noted.
“Parents should talk to the admissions office of a new school and start by scheduling a visit,” Steinberg advised.
Entering a new school in the middle of the year can be daunting, she pointed out. Therefore, it is vital that schools work with students and their families to ensure that social connections can be made prior to a child starting school there. This will guarantee that they have at least one friend who already goes there and will put them at ease as they approach their new environment.
“Academically, it’s important to partner with teachers and advisors at the new school for as smooth a transition as possible,” Steinberg said. “And, we stand ready to provide extra support, especially in those first weeks, to ensure new students are fitting in socially and emotionally and engaged academically.”