Chaviva High School recently received a $150,000 grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation for the expansion and development of its educational and administrative infrastructure over three years.
Chaviva will use the funding for compensation increases to retain and attract highly-qualified educators, as well as add positions focused on student guidance and administrative support, to meet the needs created by its continued growth, according to a news release, and the funding will support Chaviva in executing its core mission and vision, enabling the hiring and retention of talented teachers and administrators capable of imparting Chaviva’s progressive approach to girls’ education.
“Support from the Mandel Foundation recognizes Chaviva’s unique contribution to the Cleveland Jewish community in providing innovative educational opportunities for young Jewish women” Dassi Shtern, founding board chair of Chaviva High School, which is located at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, said in the release. “We are honored by their investment in our school and the important role Chaviva plays in the diverse Jewish day school ecosystem in Cleveland.”
“Chaviva High School is a dynamic and innovative Jewish Day School in our Cleveland community and nationally,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “We value their holistic educational approach that supports an internalization of Torah values, as well as an acquisition of knowledge and skills. Support for Chaviva is an investment in the young women who represent the future of our Cleveland Jewish community.”
Andy Lefkowitz, founding board member of Chaviva, expressed the board’s gratitude to the Mandel Foundation.
“On behalf of the students, faculty and board of Chaviva, I’d like to thank the Mandel Foundation for their historic support of Jewish education at all levels, and their recognition of Chaviva High School as an important component of its future growth,” he said in the release.