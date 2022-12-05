Early childhood education is the first time many children are exposed to a school environment. Different families have different preferences and goals when it comes to their children’s learning experiences. Therefore, in choosing where to send their children, parents may be wise to keep their needs and values at the forefront, and evaluate how the missions of the schools they visit will align with what they hope to accomplish.
Erika Eskenazi, director of the early childhood center at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, and Sam Chestnut, head of school at The Lippman School in Akron, discussed how schools market themselves by conveying their philosophies so potential families can decide whether their own ideals match up and gave insight into qualities and features that make a school appealing.
“The first is teacher-to-student ratio,” Eskenazi said. “Parents should look for schools with lower than the state-required teacher-to-student ratio.”
Teacher-to-student ratios show families whether their children will get the amount of attention they need, she explained.
“Curriculum is the second thing,” she said. “Is the school using developmentally appropriate practices for each age group? Can the school talk about the domains of development they focus on?”
At the early childhood level, the curriculum is not about reading and writing, she pointed out. The most important elements at this stage are social-emotional development, cognitive development and gross and fine motor skills.
“Although the brain continues to develop and change into adulthood, the first eight years can build a foundation for future learning, health and life success,” Eskenazi explained. “This is why early childhood education is so important.”
Early childhood education is a fundamental piece of a child being successful in school, she elaborated. It helps children learn routines, how to interact with peers and how to build positive relationships with teachers.
Depending on the needs or wants of a family, they may prefer schools that have security features, a parent-school communication medium such as an app, or particular qualifications of teachers, she listed. Parents might also ask what their child’s typical daily schedule will look like.
Schools’ times of operation can be a deciding factor for families, she mentioned. Some schools offer full time, some offer part time and others offer both. Parents should keep in mind the times of the day that they need childcare, ask about what full or part time options are available at the schools and consider how those align with their needs.
A successful method that schools can use to appeal to families is forming relationships with them, she pointed out.
“Family engagement is the best marketing tool,” she said. “From the first inquiry, the tour and throughout their time in your school as students, families should feel like this is their home. The safest place for their child is their own home and the school, and people inside it should feel the same way.”
Chestnut suggested that parents look into the qualifications of the staff, the philosophy of the school and how they manage unique situations, such as academic needs or learning differences.
“I’d ask questions based on the values and experience that a family wants out of a school, and I’d be asking questions to determine if a school is aligned with the experiences the family wants for the child,” he said.
For children of young ages, there should be a healthy balance between academic experiences and social and emotional developmental opportunities, he said.
“I’d be very keen on understanding how a school balances those two important elements of early learning; also how they instill a love of learning in kids, that they really are excited to go to school and keep learning,” he said.
This is done by exposing them to several methods of learning, rather than just the traditional academic, classroom experience that kids have later on in their schooling years, he pointed out.
He said the best way for schools to appeal to students and families is to get them into the school and let them see for themselves what the environment and experience will be like.
“Have them take a tour and see the school in action,” Chestnut advised. “The best way to experience and sell a school is for parents to see it in its most authentic way, which would be a typical school day, and to come in and see a school as it’s functioning typically.”