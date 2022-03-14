Early exposure to religious studies is known to lay the foundation of a child’s faith. Teaching young ones through play, stories and art leaves a lifelong impression on them.
Suzanne Appel, director of JDN Early Childhood Center at Bellefaire JCB in University Heights, and Rabbi Matt Eisenberg, rabbi at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, shared their thoughts on when to begin teaching children about the Jewish faith and what learning methods they respond best to. Both agreed that a child is never too young to begin learning about their religion.
“Children can start being enveloped in religious and cultural occasions right from birth,” Appel said. “Around age 3 to 4 is when some young children may start to ask questions about why their friends and families are participating in faith-based rituals.”
Eisenberg recommended that parents sing prayers, such as the Shema, with their children and have them watch as they light Shabbat candles.
“You should start going to Shabbat services as soon as you can and then the child learns melodies, customs, traditions and the family becomes part of the community,” Eisenberg advised.
Appel noted that children ages 3 to 4 may begin asking why not all people have the same religious celebrations. They may also ask questions such as “Where does God live?” and “What does God look like?”
Congregations are also opportune places for children to learn about their faith, Eisenberg added.
“Local synagogues also hold tot Shabbats and family experiences that are free and open to the community,” Appel said.
Temple Israel Ner Tamid holds a weekly Sunday program called “Training Wheels” in which children and their families can attend to learn more about the Jewish faith, Eisenberg noted.
Teaching religious studies in an age-appropriate manner and through learning methods that children will enjoy is vital to ensuring that they understand the concepts being taught to them.
“The big concepts of gratitude for God’s creation, (that) God created this world and this universe and how grateful we are to be living in this beautiful place” are good fundamental teachings to begin with, Eisenberg said.
Both Appel and Eisenberg recommended enrolling a child in a Jewish preschool when they reach the appropriate age.
“The staff at JDN are very creative and use various strategies to teach our children about religion,” Appel explained. “They do so through songs, prayers, books, stories, baking and art projects.”
Learning through action is also an important part of Jewish learning, Eisenberg said.
“By being grateful and by being kind to one another, you learn the importance of gratitude and that we’re all created in the divine image and that we should take care of one another,” he said.
It is the hope of early childhood educators that the religious concepts children learn when they are young will be carried with them into adulthood.
“Establishing a foundation of religious understanding at a young age is important when we look at who we want these young people to be when they are adults,” Appel explained.
Eisenberg said, “As a child grows, then the child has these formative memories deep inside.”