Many teachers will say their students are what keep them going. This holds true for three local Jewish day school teachers.
Ora Dromi, a teacher at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike; Michelle Sudow, a teacher at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood; and Leah Weiner, a teacher at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, discussed the lessons they’ve learned throughout their careers and what has kept them going.
Ora Dromi
CJN: How many years have you been a teacher at Gross Schechter Day School?
Dromi: Over 30 years
CJN: Why did you become a teacher?
Dromi: I decided to become a teacher to follow in my family’s footsteps. My sister and my brothers were educators, and my mom thought it would be a good career for me as well. At the time, I wasn’t sure that I wanted to be a teacher, but looking back now, I made the right choice, thanks to my mom.
CJN: What has kept you working so long at the school you teach at?
Dromi: I’ve been teaching at Schechter for over 30 years, and it has become my second home. I know and love so many families in Cleveland because of Schechter. The faculty has always been one of the reasons I’ve stayed so long. It is a very close-knit community, where teachers feel supported and work together as a team. I have made many wonderful friendships over the years.
CJN: What grade(s) and/or subject(s) do you teach?
Dromi: During my career, I have taught Judaics in kindergarten and pre-kindergarten.
CJN: What about these ages and/or subjects makes you want to teach them?
Dromi: I love this age because the children are like sponges, absorbing all of the Hebrew that I’m teaching them. I love when they try to imitate my accent.
CJN: What has been your biggest challenge as an educator?
Dromi: My biggest challenge as an educator is keeping up with technology, and learning to incorporate it into my curriculum.
CJN: What advice do you have for young teachers just getting started in their careers?
Dromi: My advice to young teachers just getting started is to have a lot of patience and come to school every day with a smile on your face and a positive attitude. If you model this for your students, they will learn by the example you set for them.
CJN: What are your hopes for the future of education?
Dromi: As I am looking to my upcoming retirement, I have a lot of hopes for future educators and the field of education. I would love to see the teaching field come alive again, and entice quality teachers through better pay and good benefits.
CJN: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Dromi: During all of my years as a pre-k teacher, I felt “alive” around my young students, and felt the need to give more and more of myself, teaching them a love of Israel, holidays, Hebrew language, Hebrew songs and Israeli dancing. I will always cherish the memories I have from Gross Schechter Day School.
Michelle Sudow
CJN: How many years have you been a teacher at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School?
Sudow: Over 41 years
CJN: Why did you become a teacher?
Sudow: Years and years and years ago, I always tell my kids “millions of years ago,” I was a camp counselor in high school and college and I always enjoyed working with children. They’re insightful, they have thoughtful questions, they’re creative, they always have a lot to say.
CJN: What has kept you working so long at the school you teach at?
Sudow: I’ve been given many opportunities and challenges over the years at Mandel. I also enjoy teaching at a school that celebrates academic success, as well as Judaism, and I think it’s important to provide the next generation with a solid academic background, as well as a solid social emotional background and a good example for Judaism.
CJN: What grade(s) and/or subject(s) do you teach?
Sudow: This year, I’m teaching second, third and fourth grade math, but this is my first year doing that, believe it or not. Although, I’ve taught second grade math before but, when I started at Mandel, I taught pre-kindergarten, followed by preschool, followed by pre-kindergarten again, followed by kindergarten, followed by first grade, and now second, third and fourth grade math.
CJN: What about these ages and/or subjects makes you want to teach them?
Sudow: One of my favorite pieces of teaching, and we did this a lot in pre-k and kindergarten and preschool, is children bringing their ideas to class and telling me what they want to learn. For example, if in pre-k the children were interested in dinosaurs, we did a whole lesson about dinosaurs. We went to the Natural History Museum, we built dinosaurs, we read about dinosaurs.
CJN: What has been your biggest challenge as an educator?
Sudow: There were times when I wanted to quit for various reasons, but I was able to adapt and overcome challenges that I faced. One of the biggest is always staying focused on the students. They come first. There are lots of outside pressures – being the environment, being family – but, in my mind, the child always comes first.
CJN: What advice do you have for young teachers just getting started in their careers?
Sudow: Be flexible, love what you’re doing and always put the children first. The past two to three years, I have worked with fabulous first-year and young teachers who are just phenomenal. I have no qualms about the state of teaching. These young teachers are fabulous. I look at them and I just think we’re in a good place.
CJN: What are your hopes for the future of education?
Sudow: I hope the schools will always be a safe place for children. I hope that education continues to evolve and adapt.
CJN: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Sudow: I’ve had the opportunity to teach with and learn from remarkable role models. I’ve been fortunate to teach in a community that embraces and teaches Jewish education, along with general education and I’ve had the honor of teaching children and, later on, teaching their children. So, it’s like l’dor v’dor – generation to generation.
Leah Weiner
CJN: How many years have you been a teacher at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland?
Weiner: 43 years
CJN: Why did you become a teacher?
Weiner: My grandparents immigrated to Cuba from Poland. My parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ejbszyc, and I were born in Cuba. My mother was a passionate teacher par excellence in the Jewish schools and my father was always a “teacher of life” to all. When we arrived in Cleveland looking for a Jewish school, Rabbi Nochum Zev Dessler (father of the menahel/education director Rabbi Simcha Dessler) welcomed us with open arms. I was a student at the Hebrew Academy from kindergarten until I graduated in twelfth grade, watching the selfless adults around me educating the next generations. These were educators who rebuilt their lives after the war. I dearly remember Mrs. Miriam Dessler and her sister Mrs. Lilian Hefter teaching through song and dance. Having these role models in my life, I decided that I wanted to do the same with the talents and love of children the Hashem gave me. The motto in my home growing up was, “If you listen to each and every child, you will gain much wisdom. No one can rob you of what you’ve learned.”
CJN: What has kept you working so long at the school you teach at?
Weiner: The Hebrew Academy has been my home away from home as a student for 13 years and an educator ever since. I can truly say that the educators and directors throughout the many years have become my friends, mentors and advisors. Every morning I look forward to being with my students and great team.
CJN: What grade(s) and/or subject(s) do you teach?
Weiner: I taught junior high for one year and have been teaching in the early childhood department ever since. Our curriculum includes the weekly parsha, Yomim Tovim, the aleph beis and mitzvos. My students know that “our subject” within these categories is the love of the Torah. We also incorporate the beautiful world around us with science, math and a lot of exploring. I use these subjects to develop the children into successful, confident and happy adults.
CJN: What about these ages and/or subjects makes you want to teach them?
Weiner: Preschool children are compared to a blank canvas. They wait for the surrounding adults to bring out the “colors” or nature they were given at birth to help them paint their personalities and use their potentials to the fullest. It is a pleasure and privilege for me to be part of their development. Our curriculum touches upon how we can use all our strengths as well as our weaknesses to become the best that we can be. Their humor, innocence and purity of heart makes the job a real joy. My goal is to awaken their natural curiosity in their young minds.
CJN: What has been your biggest challenge as an educator?
Weiner: My biggest challenge has been to make sure that each child’s needs are met. In a large classroom with lots of lively, enthusiastic little bodies, one needs to make a professional, loving and warm environment to carry out each day’s plan. I thrive on making sure each child has his or her personal attention. There is nothing more satisfying than having a student give you a high five, a hug or a great big smile for sharing your time.
CJN: What advice do you have for young teachers just getting started in their careers?
Weiner: Patience. Be patient with yourself and your students. Each start of the year is a way for you to get to know the students’ needs and how to best educate them in a warm, engaging and motivating environment. It’s a two-way street. Don’t be discouraged if a method isn’t successful at first. Explore new ventures that will push you and your students to be curious about the subjects being taught. Laugh with your students. You and they will enjoy the camaraderie as you soar through the year. To be successful is not an accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, sacrifice and, most of all, love of what you’re doing.
CJN: What are your hopes for the future of education?
Weiner: I dream of schools where education is not only the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think. I hope that education will not only be a means to expand the knowledge of various subjects, but to prioritize the expansion of life skills and to better humanity. Children spend a great part of their day in school. What an opportunity we all have as educators to mold them.
CJN: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Weiner: I would like to thank my parents, husband and children for encouraging me to follow my passion as an early childhood educator and appreciating stories of my “little people” as much as I do. People have asked me, “Was it hard to come home to your own young children after a whole day in a preschool setting?” Absolutely not. Being in that setting helped me to appreciate my children’s individual strengths. Some of my children and their spouses have become beloved educators as well. Raising my children enabled me to love and understand the process of a growing mind. I am honored to be a teacher that can affect eternity. We can never know where our influences will stop.